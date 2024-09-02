"I'm absolutely terrified right now": $3.2B worth Michael Jordan’s midrace comments on Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace at Darlington

During the Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway, Michael Jordan was a bundle of nerves and optimism for his drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick. With just 42 laps remaining, Jordan expressed his concerns in a mid-race interview about both drivers' chances of making it.

Bubba Wallace found himself lagging behind, hoping against a new winner that would allow him a shot at the playoffs based on points. Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick was battling an illness throughout the race and had to rely on medication to manage his stomach issues.

Reflecting on the situation, Michael Jordan, valued at $3.2 billion (as per Forbes), shared his thoughts during the interview, stating:

"I trust him. I think they have a good game plan. I think Bubba has done unbelievable job thus far. [...] He's got to do his job. You know, he's got to go out and race."

During the tense moments, when asked about his nerves concerning Bubba Wallace, Michael Jordan didn’t hold back:

"I'm absolutely terrified right now. I really want him to do well, of course. And Tyler too—I know Ty's feeling under the weather, but he is struggling trying to get through it. [...] That's what NASCAR is all about. I enjoy it. I don't have basketball anymore, but this can replace it very easily. I'm excited for today."

Bubba Wallace needed to outperform Chris Buescher by 12 positions to secure a spot in the NASCAR Playoffs. By the race's end, however, Wallace could only climb to P16, while Reddick, battling illness, secured P10. Despite just scraping into the top 10, Tyler Reddick edged out Kyle Larson by a single point to clinch the regular season championship.

Upper Deck has struck a deal with Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team

Just before the Cook Out Southern 500 race at Darlington, Upper Deck, a leader in sports collectibles, unveiled a new licensing agreement with 23XI Racing. Announced on the team's website, the partnership will bring fans a line of authenticated memorabilia and trading cards spotlighting stars like Reddick and Wallace.

Known globally for its trading cards, memorabilia, and digital offerings, Upper Deck excels in giving collectors the engaging experiences they seek.

The collaboration made its debut with Tyler Reddick's #45 car donning the Upper Deck branding. The special paint scheme celebrated 23XI Racing's co-owner, Michael Jordan, and showcased images of Tiger Woods and Wayne Gretzky, the spokespersons for Upper Deck Authenticated's range of memorabilia and collectibles.

Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI Racing, expressed enthusiasm about their new venture, stating,

“This partnership is great for our team and our fans. By entering the exciting world of collectibles, our supporters now have another unique opportunity to celebrate and commemorate 23XI's successes. Through this collaboration, we’re able to seamlessly integrate two fandoms into one remarkable experience to be cherished.” [via 23XI Racing]

The collection includes an array of memorabilia, featuring race-worn suits and autographed artwork among other items.

