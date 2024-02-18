“I'm in a better place” - Jimmie Johnson on effects of recent family tragedy ahead of 2024 Daytona 500 appearance

Ahead of his 21st appearance in the Daytona 500, Jimmie Johnson has opened up about the tragic events his family endured last summer and discussed their journey to recovery.

In June 2023, Johnson suffered the devastating loss of his in-laws, Jack and Terry Janway, and his 11-year-old nephew Dalton Janway in a reported double murder-suicide. Following the tragic events, the Legacy Motor Club co-owner withdrew from his Cup Series schedule and made his first public statement a month later.

As Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR with a nine-race schedule in 2024, he reflected on how his family has navigated through the loss they experienced last year. He also added how the unwavering support from his wife, Chandra has encouraged him to get behind the wheel.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, the NASCAR Hall of Famer said:

"When we experienced all that we did in the summer, it was just to hit pause. I can say that in my mind, there was never a moment of like I would never go back — that never came about. But I just knew I was going to need time. Thankfully, I had the time to do so. I popped into the Las Vegas race and came back through the offseason for some different meetings and stuff that we had.

"Now, I'm in a better place. We are as a family as well. Some time and a lot of love and support has helped us all come a long way in this process. I've always had Chani's support to go racing and chase this dream of mine. And certainly with the team ownership side of it, there's just work that I need to do. And I have her support as always and we'll be back as much as I need to."

Jimmie Johnson's season will begin at the Daytona 500 on February 18.

Jimmie Johnson discusses the emotional roller coaster in the Duel race

The two-time Daytona 500 winner was almost knocked out in the Duel 1 race as J.J. Yeley put in a heroic effort to outqualify him in NY Racing equipment.

In the final lap, Yeley and Jimmie Johnson raced side by side for the remaining spot in the Daytona 500, with the latter experiencing a nightmare as Yeley pulled ahead. The #84 Toyota driver elaborated on his feelings in the final lap, as he said in the press conference (via motorsport.com):

"I’m like, I’m not going to make it, not going to make the Daytona 500. I’m going to have to call all our partners. I’m going to have to stand in the suite during the 500 and shake hands, not drive a car. This is running through my mind as I’m catching him. I have to figure out a way."

The seven-time Cup champion stated that fighting for the spot in the final lap wasn't in his playbook. He eventually passed Yeley and qualified 23rd for the main event.