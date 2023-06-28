NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws, nephew found dead in a reported murder-suicide

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson's in-laws are reported to have committed a murder-suicide with his 11-year-old nephew also reported to have lost his life. The incident occurred on Monday night (June 27) in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Dr. Jack Janway (69) and his wife Terry Janway (68) were involved in a shooting incident. Terry is suspected of killing her husband and 11-year-old grandson Dalton Janway. Jack and Terry's daughter Chandra is the wife of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson.

According to the Muskogee Police Department's media release, the resident of 2826 Suroya St. reported a disturbance in the neighborhood at 9:05 pm on Monday. She also reported a person carrying a gun and hung up the phone.

When the officers reached the site, they found Jack Janway laying in the hallway inside the house. Shortly they heard another gunshot echoing from the house and pulled Jack outside and announced to the occupants to come outside.

After more officers arrived at the scene, they searched the residence to find Terry and their grandson Dalton dead inside the house.

According to Muskogee Phoenix, Police Officer Lynn Hamlin confirmed that Terry is suspected to be the shooter, but they aren't sure of the reason behind the shooting.

"That's what they are still investigating but there appears there's no threat to the community so it's looking very likely that it's a murder-suicide." Hamlin said.

Will Jimmie Johnson race in the Chicago Street race this weekend?

Legacy Motor Club team owner Jimmie Johnson had signed up for NASCAR's first-ever street race as he wished to tick off his bucket list item. Johnson's #84 Chevrolet Camaro was also mentioned in the entry list for the Grant Park 220 Cup Series race.

However following the recent events, the team have withdrawn the #84 entry from the event this weekend. The statement released by Legacy Motor Club mentioned that Jimmie Johnson's family requested privacy at this time.

The statement read:

"LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago."

"The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made."

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB @LegacyMotorclub LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.



The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made

Johnson recently returned from Europe after finishing the 24 Hours of Le Mans with NASCAR's Garage 56 Team. After ticking one item off his bucket list, the seven-time Cup Series Champion was expected to run the Chicago Street Race. However, he will not participate in this weekend's race given the unforeseen circumstances.

Poll : 0 votes