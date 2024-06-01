"I'm definitely not to that point in my career": Christopher Bell on following in Kyle Larson’s Double footsteps

Christopher Bell recently gave his response on whether he would consider attempting the Indy 500-Coke 600 Double, something Kyle Larson recently did. But while Larson dove deep into the preparation and got to a point where he was all set to run in and finish the two prestigious races, Bell doesn't see himself doing the same.

Recently, in a conversation with former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick on his podcast "Happy Hour Harvick", Christopher Bell was asked whether racing the Double is something that interested him.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver claimed that while he would be open to such an opportunity, he could not consider it at this point in his career.

"I would certainly love to do it and growing up being an open-wheel racer, that's obviously a race and something that I have always wanted to do. But doing them both on the same day, I'm definitely not to that point in my career yet and if I could get my Cup deal going a little bit better where I'm more consistent week in and week out and can feel confident enough putting focus into something as big as that," Christopher said.

The #20 driver claimed that in the future, he might attempt doing both races on the same day. But at the moment, Christopher Bell's focus is more on becoming "a legitimate contender week-in week-out" in NASCAR.

Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden wants to run the Double

This year's Indy 500 winner and Penske driver, Josef Newgarden, recently gave his verdict on running the Double. The back-to-back 500 winner claimed that he wants to do the Double "terribly bad" and that it's not just him in IndyCar who wants to run the Double.

"That's not just a me thing. I think if you ask a lot of the drivers in the field they will all relish the opportunity to do the Double. I love NASCAR racing too, I wanna go run the Double. And I think we need some IndyCar representatives to show the other way around on it. Maybe now is a great opportunity for an IndyCar guy to transfer better," Newgarden told Bob Pockrass.

Penske's NASCAR star, Joey Logano, also shared his thoughts on Newgarden potentially running the Double. While speaking with "SiriusXM NASCAR Radio", the 2x Cup champion revealed that the IndyCar driver has spoken about the desire to run a NASCAR race, the transition to which may not be as easy, but it's one which, according to Logano, is "closer than ever."

Furthermore, Logano mentioned that the idea of Josef Newgarden running in NASCAR won't be much different from Shane Van Gisbergen's journey into American stock cars.

The Penske driver added that while he can see that happening, it'll be a while before it does.