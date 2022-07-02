"I’m not delusional about that" - Michael McDowell knows what it takes to get into 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell is having his best Cup Series season, yet he has not been able to win any races this season. His P3 at Sonoma Raceway was his best finish of the season.

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Road America this weekend, McDowell believes that road courses are his best path to Victory Lane and the playoffs.

Speaking with NBC Sports during Ally 400’s second weather delay, the 2021 Daytona 500 winner said that a win is crucial to making the first stage of the playoffs. He went on to say that Road America is one of his favorite tracks followed by Watkins Glen.

McDowell said:

“I think it’s going to take a win for us to get in. I’m not delusional about that. Road America is probably one of my best tracks. Watkins Glen is probably my second, and if I had to do it at Daytona, we’ve got a shot at doing it there. I don’t want to wait until that last race to do it.”

The Phoenix, Arizona native feels things are moving in the right direction, but at the same time he said winning a Cup race is never an easy job. He said:

“I feel like all the things are moving in the right direction. It’s hard to win a Cup race, we all know that. But next week we’ve got Road America, my best track. So, we’ll get it done.”

Michael McDowell has a special connection to the road course

Michael McDowell has a special connection to road courses, especially Road America. Six years ago, he won a Xfinity Series race while driving for Richard Childress Racing at Road America.

Michael McDowell @Mc_Driver We had another fast @LovesTravelStop @FordPerformance Mustang tonight. That late race caution cost us a Top-10 but we are fast every week now so a lot to be proud of @Team_FRM We had another fast @LovesTravelStop @FordPerformance Mustang tonight. That late race caution cost us a Top-10 but we are fast every week now so a lot to be proud of @Team_FRM

McDowell has always put on great competition when it comes to road course races. He finished P13 at Circuit of the Americas and P3 at the most recent road course race at the Sonoma Raceway.

With 17 races of the season completed, the 37-year-old already has a career-high six top-10 finishes and stands 21th in the Cup Series points table. His average finish this season is 17.1.

Catch Michael McDowell at Road America on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

