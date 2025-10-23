“I’m disappointed”: JGR driver William Sawalich shares a worrying update after scary Talladega crash, cites concussion-like symptoms

Joe Gibbs Racing driver William Sawalich recently provided a health update after a frightening crash in the Talladega Xfinity race last Saturday. In a recent social media update, the 19-year-old stated that he will undergo the concussion protocol and will miss the upcoming Martinville race.

During the halfway mark of the United Rentals 250 race, Sawalich was collected in a multi-car wreck entering Turn 1. While the No. 18 Toyota driver was in no major danger after evaluation in the infield care center, the Xfinity rookie shared a message on X that stated:

"I’m disappointed to not be in the car this weekend, but my health is my number one priority. I’m feeling better every day and working with Dr. Collins at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and NASCAR to go through their concussion protocol to return to the track as soon as possible."

In his stead, Wheelen Modified champion Justin Bonsignore will compete in JGR's No. 19 in the upcoming Xfinity playoff race.

So far this season, William Sawalich has managed three top-fives and nine top-10 finishes in 31 starts. In his first full-time season with Joe Gibbs Racing, the youngster twice came close to a playoff spot after finishing runner-up behind JRM star Connor Zilisch.

While the ultimate goal of Sawalich is to race on Sundays, he doesn't want to rush his plans beyond racing in the second-tier series.

"You don't want to rush it": William Sawalich opens up about his future NASCAR plans beyond Xfinity

In an interview with the Daytona Beach Journal, William Sawalich got candid about the reality of drivers getting stuck in the lower NASCAR series. He admitted waiting for the right opportunity to make the jump to the top series after his rookie Xfinity season.

He said:

"The biggest thing is you don’t want to rush it. But whenever you feel ready or the opportunity comes up, you definitely want to take it; you don’t want to pass it up. You don’t want to spend too much time in the Xfinity Series because you can become stuck there."

"That’s happened to a few people so you want to avoid that. You want to get to your goal as fast as possible but also take the right steps."

NASCAR will be back in action for the Martinsville weekend, starting with the Truck Series race on Friday, October 24, followed by the Xfinity race on Saturday, and the final Round of 8 race in the Cup Series on Sunday.

