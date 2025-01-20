“I’m so excited”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha reveals pop up schedule for fans in 2025

Samantha Busch, wife of former Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, recently shared the 2025 pop-up schedule for her clothing line, Shop Samantha Busch. Earlier this month, she announced the arrival of a new shipment, restocking fan-favorite items along with a selection of new products, keeping fans excited for her latest offerings.

One of NASCAR's most beloved couples, Kyle and Samantha Busch recently marked nearly 14 years of marriage, celebrating their December 31, 2010, wedding at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. The couple, who dated for two years before tying the knot, are proud parents to Brexton Locke Busch, born in 2015, and Lennix Key Busch, born in 2022.

With the new NASCAR season on the horizon, Samantha Busch is set to showcase her racing-themed, trendy clothing line at 18 race weekends. Sharing her excitement, Kyle Busch's wife recently announced the schedule for her traveling pop-up store on Instagram, allowing fans to shop her latest designs at select events, including crown jewel events.

Trending

"🏁 Ready to shop, connect, and make 2025 unforgettable? I’m so excited and beyond grateful to share the @shopsamanthabusch 2025 pop-up schedule! 💗 Meeting all of you at the track is truly the highlight of the weekend! Save this post so you don’t miss your chance to attend a meet and greet at your favorite track with me!!" the post was captioned.

Kyle Busch recently made his debut in the iconic Chili Bowl Nationals at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Despite a strong showing in the heats for Friday night’s feature events, Busch fell short of qualifying for the prestigious A-Main event.

Meanwhile, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, is gearing up for the upcoming NASCAR season. Busch will kick off his 2025 campaign with the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium before returning to high-speed action in the Daytona 500, scheduled for February 16 at 2:30 PM Eastern Time.

Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha shares “Infertility Ins & Outs” in latest Instagram post

Samantha Busch recently shared an Instagram post detailing the "Ins and Outs" of infertility. The post highlighted her and Kyle Busch's philanthropic initiative, the Bundle of Joy Fund, which aids individuals facing infertility challenges. The couple continues their mission through collaboration to provide support and raise awareness for this important cause.

The post on Instagram was captioned:

"👍IN: Prioritizing mental health, natural supplements, whole food diets, stress management, and recognizing infertility is not just a women’s issue."

"👎OUT: Blame games, processed “health” foods, ignoring mental health struggles, stigmas, and waiting too long to seek help."

Moreover, the NASCAR wife and mom also shared some words of encouragement for anyone sailing through the rough waters of Infertility and prompted them to talk about it to raise awareness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback