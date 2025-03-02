"I'm expecting a small helicopter or limousine": Cleetus McFarland opens up about official prizes for 2025 Freedom 500 

NASCAR YouTuber Cleetus McFarland opened up about the official prizes for the 2025 Freedom 500. The winner will get to choose between a Mercedes Sprinter VIP van and a Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06.

McFarland made his NASCAR ARCA Menards Series debut at the Ride the 'Dente 200 earlier last month and plans to compete in another race at Talladega Superspeedway in April. He also hosts races at a speedway he bought in January 2020. In his latest video on YouTube where he has over 4 million subscribers, McFarland talked about the two prizes for the Freedom 500 winner.

"We always go all out with the prize, and I actually got two, and the winner can choose," Cleetus McFarland said on his YouTube channel (00:10 onwards)

"I'm expecting potentially a small helicopter, maybe a limousine, I don't know," he added (00:58 onwards).

Last year’s Freedom 500 winner took home a helicopter and McFarland decided to switch things up this time. He described the Mercedes Sprinter van's features including heated seats, a mini fridge, a sink, a TV, and a bathroom.

"My last Freedom 500 prize was as impractical as it gets. So, I said I'm going switch it go and go full practical. If you're a YouTuber or someone racing the freedom 500 you probably travel a lot you're on the road editing videos...So why not have a VIP Mercedes Sprinter van that you can edit on the road take your crew with you," McFarland said (02:54 onwards).

McFarland also introduced another option for the winner, a Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 with a powerful flat-plane crank V8 engine and a stealth black wrap.

The Freedom Factory Freedom 500 will run during the first weekend of April on the 5 and 6. The 100-lap race around the 3/8 asphalt oval will also feature former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle.

Cleetus McFarland to make second NASCAR ARCA Menards start in April

Cleetus McFarland shared last month that he will return to racing at Talladega on April 26. He started racing three years ago and competed in six Stadium Super Trucks races. His best finish was third place at Bristol.

During an episode of the 'Dale Jr. Download' podcast, McFarland said he plans to race again at Talladega in April.

"Yeah, I’m goin to Dega...We’re good for Dega and we’re actually building some content around it on the YouTube channel that’ll that’ll cover it," Cleetus McFarland said (via Dale Jr. podcast).

McFarland raced in the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series for the first time at Daytona International Speedway on February 14. He drove the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing and finished in 30th place. McFarland's started in 23rd place and got caught in two crashes. His race ended early after a crash on Lap 15 after the second wreck damaged his car too much to keep going.

