“I’m the first one that needs to go” - Kyle Busch on his NASCAR future

With sponsorship deals and contract extensions with Joe Gibbs Racing still uncertain, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch provided a significant update about his future on Thursday, September 1, 2022, during the NASCAR Cup Series playoff media day.

The 37-year-old, who has been a part of the team since 2008, said that he won’t put a timeline on his decision but he hopes to have a deal in the next two weeks where he will drive next season and beyond. He also revealed that he has multiple contract offers from other teams in front of him, but deciding his future has been weighing on him as the NASCAR playoff season begins.

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch We’ll take a P10 w a stage win n some positive momentum heading into the #NASCARPlayoffs . Overall had a good @interstatebatts @toyotaracing Camry TRD but couldn’t overcome the damage from the rain wreck. We’ll take a P10 w a stage win n some positive momentum heading into the #NASCARPlayoffs. Overall had a good @interstatebatts @toyotaracing Camry TRD but couldn’t overcome the damage from the rain wreck. https://t.co/IelxlKhrdp

Many in NASCAR feel that Busch will not return to his current Joe Gibbs Racing team. The driver, however, made one thing clear that returning to JGR remains an option on Thursday in conversation with motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass.

Busch said:

“I was hoping yesterday. Needs to be. Again, I’m not going to put a timeline on it, but time is a-ticking, and there are a lot of other options and a lot of other dominoes that need to fall. Just talking amongst others, I’m the first one that needs to go.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Kyle Busch won’t put a timeline but it seems like in the next two weeks he could have a decision. Some of what he said Thursday about where he is at in negotiations. Kyle Busch won’t put a timeline but it seems like in the next two weeks he could have a decision. Some of what he said Thursday about where he is at in negotiations. https://t.co/P7KpeJgRJw

Kyle Busch has been the best Joe Gibbs Racing driver to have won 56 Cup races with the team, but the biggest problem is that his team is not getting a new sponsor since his long-time sponsor Mars announced to leave NASCAR at the end of the 2022 season.

Kyle Busch talks about how much pressure he feels going into the playoffs

Speaking on his stress level with the NASCAR playoffs set to commence, Kyle Busch admitted that he has been going through stress, just like NASCAR semi-finals in the past few months. He went on to say that his competitors are not close to him in that regard as they are only going to feel the pressure three weeks before the playoffs.

Busch said:

“The stress of the last two or three months is like going through [NASCAR’s semi-final] Round of 8, so I’m already living it. I’m already there. These bozos haven’t been there yet. They’re only going to feel it for three weeks. I’ve dealt with it for three months — bring it on.”

Catch Kyle Busch at Darlington Raceway for the first playoff race of the season on Sunday, September 3 at 6:00 pm ET.

Edited by Anurag C