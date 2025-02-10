“I'm not at full recovery”: FRM’s Layne Riggs reflects on shoulder surgery after viral dislocation celebration

As the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season is set to kick off this week, the 22-year-old Layne Riggs recently shared an update about his shoulder surgery and recovery following a shoulder dislocation injury that occurred while celebrating his first career Truck Series win last year. The incident went viral on the internet.

Layne Riggs, who competes full-time for Front Row Motorsports in the Truck Series, won his first career win in the series in his rookie season at the Milwaukee Mile on August 25, 2024. During his enthusiastic celebration atop his truck, Riggs dislocated his right shoulder. However, his #38 team was able to pop it back into place. He went through a surgery during the off-season.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Speaking to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass ahead of the 2025 season, Layne Riggs reflected on the surgery and recovery that he went through after the 2024 season. He confirmed that his shoulder is feeling better after surgery but hasn’t fully recovered.

When asked about how he is feeling, here’s what Riggs said:

“I do. I feel like I don't have to worry about it. I have to be careful with it sometimes just to make sure I don't throw a baseball yet or stuff like that. I'm not at full recovery, but where I'm at right now is definitely a lot better than it was before I got the surgery done.”

Expand Tweet

The Bahama, North Carolina, native further described the relief of not having to worry about his shoulder anymore, thanks to the successful surgery. It was his 10th shoulder dislocation while celebrating a win after nine dislocations.

Riggs added:

“I've been doing simulation stuff for a month and a half now, and everything feels good. Like I said, it was very unstable before. After nine dislocations, it was pretty bad, so number 10 wasn't too hard to do. It was finally time to get it fixed. I'm glad I got it done.”

Layne Riggs to begin 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season in new car for Front Row Motorsports

Layne Riggs will drive the #34 Ford F-150 Front Row Motorsports in the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after the Bob Jenkins-led organization expanded to two full-time trucks. Chandler Smith will drive the second Truck entry of FRM, the #38 car number.

Last year, the 22-year-old Bahama, North Carolina, native drove FRM’s #38 entry and managed to win two career wins before finishing 11th in his rookie Truck Series championship standings.

Catch Layne Riggs in action in the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series, starting with the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback