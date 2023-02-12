“I’m glad that it’s over with" - Denny Hamlin expressed no remorse on NASCAR banning Ross Chastain's video game move

The news of Ross Chastain's game-changing manoeuvre being banned made Denny Hamlin the happiest person in NASCAR.

The wall-ride manoeuvre made by Chastain at Martinsville, which earned him a spot in the Championship 4, has been banned by NASCAR. Conversely, such a wall-riding manoeuvre cost Hamlin a chance at the Championship of 4. But he provided another valid reason as to why such action should be prohibited.

In his most recent episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, he discussed the new rule changes.

Ross Chastain punches it through the final turn at Martinsville to claim a spot in the 2022 Championship 4.

“You know the biggest one? Obviously, they got the most pub[publicity] was kind of the wall riding that Chastain did. I mean, from the car owner standpoint, that was a must. I mean, those cars are nearly $300,000 or more.”

It didn't come as a surprise when NASCAR banned the contentious move because everyone assumed it would be banned eventually. Denny Hamlin, of course, was the happiest person about it because he was the one who was the most affected.

“Look, if you look at the time he gained, which was about three seconds or so, it was gonna force the field to destroy their car on the last lap, to not get past, you think it would be if there was no rule you think. Everyone would know. I’m glad that it’s over with. I’m tired of seeing it. It affected me.”

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin presented the cost of the car as his reason. NASCAR stated that the 'video game' move pulled by Chastain was violating the rule 10.5.2.6. A -

“Safety is a top priority for NASCAR and NEM (NASCAR Event Management).”

The rule clearly states:

"Any violations deemed to compromise the safety of an Event or otherwise pose a dangerous risk to the safety of competitors, officials, spectators, or others, are treated with the highest degree of seriousness. Safety violations will be handled on a case-by-case basis.”

How Ross Chastain pulled a 'video game' move which cost Denny Hamlin

Ross Chastain had to beat Denny Hamlin in the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 race in Phoenix. That seemed impossible halfway through the final lap.

Chastain pulled off an incredible manoeuvre by travelling at full speed along the wall through Turn 3 and utilizing the speed and bend of the barrier since she had nothing left to lose. Chastain overtook Hamlin just yards from the finish line to claim position four in Championship 4.

According to Dustin Long of NBC Sports, Chastain's final lap was timed at 18.845 seconds, about two seconds quicker than the next-fastest time on the lap. It was around a second quicker than the qualifying time that gave her Saturday's pole position.

His final lap was 18.845 seconds. The next fastest time on the last lap was 20.508 seconds by Kyle Larson.



NASCAR on NBC



@RossChastain floors it along the wall to go from 10th to 5th and advance to the CHAMPIONSHIP!

Even though the car suffered heavy and costly damage, that move didn't look real. It looked like a video game simulation. Regardless of what happened, Ross Chastain will not repeat that move again.

