“I’m going to jump off this f*cking spotter stand”: Kyle Busch’s spotter explodes in frustration during the Kansas race

Kyle Busch’s struggles this season reached a new low at Kansas, and his spotter made sure everyone knew about it. A video from the race captured the spotter’s frustration, showing just how tough things have been for Busch and his team.The clip was posted on X by Rubbin is Racing. They captioned it,“Kyle Busch’s spotter is over the struggles as well.”In the video, Busch’s spotter, Freddie Kraft, can be heard expressing his frustration. He said,“I know we're struggling but we gotta try...we're not going home 36th tonight. If we do, I'm gonna jump off the f**ing spotter stand.”*The message summed up how disappointing the day had been for the No. 8 Chevrolet team. The radio comment showed the state of Kyle Busch’s season. Despite making adjustments during the Kansas race, the team could not find the speed to compete up front. The spotter’s words matched Busch’s own post-race comments, where he admitted progress was made but it still wasn’t close to enough.Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, has not won a race in more than two years. His last win was at the World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023, and since then, the drought has only grown. At Kansas, he looked for ways to move forward but ended up with another result that fell short of expectations. Busch summed up his day to NBC Sports, saying,“The entire No. 8 Chevrolet team worked throughout the race to make adjustments to make us competitive today. We made forward progress, but it just wasn’t enough to get us where we needed to be to contend for a victory this afternoon at Kansas Speedway. This race is in the books, and our attention is now on securing that first win of the season next weekend at the Charlotte Roval.”Adding to the challenges, Busch’s garage will face changes soon. His crew chief, Randall Burnett, will leave RCR at the end of the season to join Trackhouse Racing.Kyle Busch set to continue with RCR despite crew chief’s exitThe news of Randall Burnett’s departure raised questions about Kyle Busch’s own future in the sport. Burnett has worked with Busch since 2023, and together they scored three wins in their first year at RCR. He will move to Trackhouse Racing in 2026 to work with rising driver Connor Zilisch.Because of the crew chief’s exit, some fans wondered if Busch himself might be considering retirement. But NASCAR insider Kelly Crandall cleared up the speculation. Responding to a question on X, she wrote,“No. Childress picked up his option for next year and Busch has not given any timeline of when he's looking to retire.”The reply confirmed that Busch is not stepping away from racing anytime soon. His contract with Richard Childress Racing runs through 2026, giving him more time to fight for wins and possibly championships.