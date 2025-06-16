"I'm gonna beat your a**": Ricky Stenhouse Jr. aggressively confronts Carson Hocevar over repeat contact incident at Mexico

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. didn't mince words after his latest run-in with Carson Hocevar during the Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, June 15. In a fiery post-race moment, Stenhouse leaned into Hocevar's cockpit and threatened to settle the score once they returned to the states.

Ad

The two drivers previously clashed at Nashville Superspeedway when Hocevar spun out Stenhouse after an aggressive dive bomb, resulting in a DNF for the latter. In only three races, the two have clashed again during Sunday's Mexico City race.

On lap 90, Hocevar was running close quarters with Stenhouse when he out-braked his No. 77 Chevy and drove into the back of Stenhouse. The incident occurred in the stadium section, and the Hyak Motorsports driver spun out while Hocevar took the runoff area to gather himself.

Ad

Trending

With only ten laps remaining, they couldn't make up lost places, which led to a tense post-race confrontation between the two. NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto shared a short clip of the exchange on his X handle.

"I’m going to beat your ass," Stenhouse shouted."You’re a lap down, you’ve got nothing to do. Why did you run into me for the Second time?”

Ad

"No, I know. I f**ked up,” Hocevar replied.

“I don’t give a damn! I’'ll beat your ass. I will when we get back to the States,” Stenhouse concluded.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hocevar addressed the verbal spat and admitted fault on a 'sloppy' day for him. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made no bones about his intention over the team radio as well. Taranto shared an excerpt of his radio message when the on-track incident occurred.

"Carson Hocevar brake-hopped going into the stadium section and spun Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who just told his crew very firmly to relay to Hocevar a message. ‘Tell him I will see him at Pocono,’” Taranto wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ultimately finished down the order at 27th place. The result dropped him a spot in the Driver's standings, as a single point separates him and Carson Hocevar ahead of him.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reflects on his Nashville incident with Carson Hocevar

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently shared his thoughts on the on-track scuffle with Carson Hocevar at Nashville Superspeedway. The Hyak Motorsports driver explained how such incidents throw a wrench in a team already battling a mid-pack car struggling to earn stage points.

Ad

"You don't get those points back, which is kind of tough for us because, when you're averaging a 15th, 20th place car, going to get stage points is just very difficult. Definitely makes it sting worse, and like, I told him you're so fast right now, just drive around me,” he said on Door Bumper podcast. [0:20 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. later revealed that Hocevar personally approached him and expressed his remorse over the incident.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.