Ryan Blaney lashed out on his radio after a wreck involving himself, William Byron and Martin Truex Jr at Darlington. The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion’s race was cut short in the second stage.

Ryan Blaney has endured a tough campaign lately after starting the season on a high. The Penske driver has not won any race this season and only finished in the top-5 once in the previous six races.

Blaney was furious at William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. after an incident on lap 129 cut short his afternoon at Darlington.

He said on his team radio,

"I'm gonna go kill both those mother f***ers is what I'm gonna do."

After being released from the infield care center, Blaney explained to Jamie Little about his outburst and why he felt he had "every right" to be mad.

"I was just mad I ended up in the fence and wrecked."

He added, "He used up a little more race track than I thought. I have every right to be mad and he gets away scot-free.”

This marked Blaney’s second DNF of the season after the 30-year-old’s crash at the Daytona 500.

Ryan Blaney saved hitting William Byron “for another time”

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney claimed he didn't drive to hit William Byron after his pitstop. The Cup Series champion only wanted to show his displeasure to Byron.

Blaney was fighting for fifth position before the wreck with Martin Truex Jr and William Byron. Blaney argued why he felt he deserved to be unhappy after watching the replay.

Ryan Blaney told Fronstretch,

“I’m not going to hit him. I’ll save that for another time. I almost did on accident, actually. I got on the apron and the toe link was busted. I almost actually hit him when I didn’t mean to.”

“I just wanted to show my displeasure, so we’ll see where it goes. I just wanted to show that I wasn’t happy. After watching the replay, I kind of deserve not to be happy.”

Brad Keselowski eventually grabbed the checkered flag, something he's waited 110 races to do. It also marked Ford’s first victory of the 2024 season.