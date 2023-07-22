“I’m gonna wreck your a**”: Dale Earnhardt once got reprimanded by 10x NASCAR race winner

NASCAR legend Donnie Allison recently shared a captivating tale of his only altercation with the iconic Dale Earnhardt Sr.

As a guest on Dale Earnhardt Jr's YouTube podcast Dirty Mo Media, Allison began recounting the incident that occurred at the Charlotte Motor Speedway during the first year of Richard Childress Racing.

"I was very, very good friends with Dale Sr.," Allison started, setting the stage for a story filled with both tension and mutual respect. "I had a very big mess up with him one time," he continued.

According to Allison's recollection, the incident took place during practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Earnhardt Sr., known for his fierce driving style and fearlessness on the track, collided with Allison near the start-finish line with considerable force. The impact left Allison's car significantly affected, but he chose not to express his discontent immediately.

Upon returning to his pit box, Allison's crew sensed that something was amiss. The seasoned driver chose to remain tight-lipped about the incident, leaving his team puzzled.

However, the tension simmering within him was palpable. When Earnhardt Sr. began stepping out of his car, another notable figure, Big Chocolate (Myers), moved forward to intervene. However, Allison was resolute in speaking to Earnhardt Sr. personally.

"Don't you dare come between us," Allison reportedly told Big Chocolate. "I ain't come here to talk to you; I'm here to talk to Dale."

In a stern manner, Allison confronted Dale Earnhardt Sr., issuing a warning that left no room for ambiguity.

"I said, 'Dale, let me tell you something. If you ever run into me in practice again like that, I'm gonna wreck your a** and I'm gonna beat your a**'," Allison recounted, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Dale Earnhardt apologized to Donnie Allison

Having delivered his message, Donnie Allison returned to his garage, not leaving any room for argument or further discussion. The intensity of the moment hung in the air, and the possibility of a rift between the two esteemed drivers loomed.

However, as seasoned professionals and friends, the story took a remarkable turn. Describing the incident to Dale Earnhardt Jr, Allison explained that approximately an hour later, his father approached him, seeking a resolution.

"Are you cooled down? Can I talk to you now?" Earnhardt asked, displaying his willingness to address the issue calmly and maturely.

"I've been cooled down," Allison responded.

As the two drivers conversed, Earnhardt Sr. acknowledged his mistake and clarified that he had not meant to collide with such force.

Allison seized the opportunity to impart some wisdom, stating firmly,

"Well then pay attention to what the h*** you're doing."

In the end, the confrontation served as a turning point, deepening the respect and understanding between Donnie Allison and Dale Earnhardt Sr.

"We never ever ever had a problem after that," Allison concluded.