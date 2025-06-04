"I’m hard on myself": Jeffrey Earnhardt explains his strategic plan to stay on the NASCAR radar

Jeffrey Earnhardt is no stranger to uphill battles, but 2025 has demanded a particularly strategic approach from the 35-year-old. With three scheduled NASCAR Xfinity Series starts (two of which have already passed) this season for Sam Hunt Racing, Jeffrey is banking on quality over quantity to keep his name circulating in NASCAR.

Jeffrey has already completed two of those races, including a solid comeback run in Nashville last weekend. However, the sole Earnhardt competing in NASCAR today remains motivated, focused, and, by his own admission, tough on himself.

"I think from now on, it has to be good equipment, and you have the chance to go out and run top 10. I'm hard on myself. I like to set the bar high and beat on myself a little bit and strive for more," Earnhardt said via NASCAR.

For a part-time driver with limited track time this season, the result was a validation of SHR's equipment and the experience Jeffrey brings to the table.

Sam Hunt Racing isn't unfamiliar territory for him. His current run marks the third chapter in his association with the team, having first partnered with them in 2022. SHR, a growing presence in the Toyota camp, has been a place of mutual respect, with owner Sam Hunt recently describing Jeffrey as someone who brings numerous elements to the table.

"Brings appreciation and perspective that he has because of his age and journey through the sport. He is a guy that won't quit. I love that about him. I think there are opportunities, and even times on the sponsorship side, where there's no real way forward for him. He's relentless," Hunt said via NASCAR.

A third-generation racer, Jeffrey has long carried a last name that evokes legacy and expectation. However, unlike his grandfather, Dale Earnhardt, and uncle, Dale Jr., Jeffrey's path has been marked by transient stints and tight budgets.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (in red) hugs Jeffrey Earnhardt at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19, 2017. Source: Getty

After running the bulk of the 2023 season with Alpha Prime Racing, he opted for a part-time campaign with SHR in 2024. While he still lacks a full-time car, Jeffrey remains ready for the right opportunity. Longtime sponsor ForeverLawn has stood by him this season, selecting races that align with his business and brand. Their support, however, doesn't shield him from the harsh financial realities of racing.

"It's constantly turning rocks over and trying to find the almighty dollar that it takes to run out here competitively. You can continue to cold call, ask, beg and find ways to get opportunities to where you see value in being involved in NASCAR," Earnhardt added.

Jeffrey's current deal with Sam Hunt Racing features three Xfinity Series races in total at Talladega, Nashville, and Bristol. Unfortunately, his race at Talladega ended with a 32nd-place finish. While he ran clean in the second race, the No. 24 Toyota's final race in 2025 comes later in the season at a track close to his heart.

Jeffrey Earnhardt aims to capitalize on the Bristol finale after a strong Nashville comeback

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeffrey Earnhardt (26) during the 2024 Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Source: Imagn

Nashville marked Jeffrey Earnhardt's second scheduled Xfinity Series appearance with Sam Hunt Racing in 2025, and it offered both momentum and optimism. Starting 34th in the Tennessee Lottery 250 at the 1.33-mile oval, Jeffrey methodically worked his way up to finish 20th, as one of the biggest gainers in the race.

His next and final race for SHR in 2025 will come at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 12, during the Food City 300, which doubles as the opening round of the Xfinity Series playoffs. The short track was Jeffrey Earnhardt's call after an internal debate over racing at Daytona instead:

"We had a fast car with Sam (Hunt) last year there and should have had a good finish, and the driver lacked on his part there and put it in the fence. I wanted to go back to Bristol and get some redemption."

That desire to make amends is wrapped in a larger strategic vision. Despite only running three Xfinity Series races, Jeffrey Earnhardt understands that visibility matters and that quality runs in competitive cars can outweigh sheer volume.

