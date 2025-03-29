“I’m humbled”: Jesse Love pens heartfelt note ahead of NASCAR Cup debut

This past Friday, it was announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jesse Love would be making his Cup Series debut later on this season. Post the qualifying session for the Xfinity race taking place later today, Love shared his thoughts and feelings on social media about his first race in the top-tier of stock car racing, as well as his enthusiasm for the Martinsville Speedway event.

The Richard Childress Racing driver spoke about how meaningful it was for his Cup Series debut to be announced this weekend and also made sure to thank his close ones for their support. He wrote on X:

"Qualified p4 for today’s race @MartinsvilleSwy. Special day for me yesterday to announce my cup debut. Something I’ve worked towards my whole life. The support from my family and friends throughout my career. I’m humbled by and grateful for the opportunity. Can’t wait for today!"

Love will be staying with the RCR team and driving their #33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet at the Bristol Motor Speedway for his first showing in a Cup vehicle. The 'Food City 500' will take place on April 13 at 3:00 pm ET.

Driving his #2 car in the second-tier of the stock car racing sport, the California-native has achieved five Top-10 finishes out of the last six races this season. At the opening race of the season at the Daytona International Speedway, Jesse Love crossed the finish line and achieved victory for the second time in his Xfinity career. His Atlanta Motor Speedway finish of 16th place has been his lowest so far, completing races at Homestead and COTA in sixth, finishing ninth at the Phoenix Raceway, and coming in third at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 20-year-old driver will start this weekend's US Marine Corps 250 in fourth place. The green flag for the event will wave later today at 5:00pm ET.

Richard Childress shares excitement for Jesse Love's Cup Series debut

Jesse Love climbs out of his no. 2 Chevrolet in Victory Lane as the crew showers him with water after winning the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway, February 15th, 2025 - Source: Imagn

Team owner Richard Childress has spoken about his enthusiasm regarding the debut of the upcoming Cup Series driver, mentioning his passion, as well as his talent. Childress also spoke about looking forward to helping Jesse Love develop as a driver under his team's banner. Love made his Xfinity Series debut with RCR last year, scoring a win, seven Top-fives, and 18 Top-10 finishes for the team. Childress said (via NASCAR):

“I’m excited to have Jesse make his Cup Series debut in the No. 33 Chevrolet. From the moment I started watching Jesse race, I knew that he had the talent. He has the passion for wanting to win and doing the best possible for his team. To be a great driver, you have to have passion behind the wheel and Jesse has that. We’ve seen him develop over the last year since he joined RCR, and I look forward to helping him compete at the highest level of our sport.”

Jesse Love will be racing alongside RCR drivers Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon when he makes his debut at Bristol next month.

