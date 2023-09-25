NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace's personal fight with and his stand against mental health issues is not a new topic in the sport. Often the reason for Wallace's polarizing effect on the stock car racing fraternity is the Alabama native's acknowledgment of the issues he deals with.

The 23XI Racing driver is not the only person to deal with issues such as depression, anxiety, and panic attacks, with a recent member of the media asking how he goes about his life with the inherent setbacks.

In a press conference, after he clinched pole position for Sunday's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Wallace spoke about how he deals with his setbacks as the interviewer claimed to have struggled with similar issues and said:

"It's trauma, right? You've had a lot of things go great and then it's like ripped out from underneath you. Yes, everybody experiences that but the fall may be harder for others than some. I'm not trying to be pessimistic, I'm just being real, the good's going to come to an end."

Bubba Wallace has managed to become a voice in the sport unlike any other, with him never shying away from discussing topics such as equality and diversity in NASCAR, as well as mental health issues.

Bubba Wallace on what does it take to qualify for the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 4

For a team and driver pairing like Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing, making it into the playoffs for the first time in their careers was as big a step as qualifying for the next round. The Alabama native managed to drive his #23 Toyota Camry TRD into the top 16 group of drivers this season and looks forward to competing right away.

Elaborating in an interview on how to make it into the Championship 4, Wallace told Bob Pockrass:

"You gotta work your tail off. Every chance we've had, every chance I've had to win a stage, or get playoff points, I've choked. It is what it is and we shall work really hard throughout all the stages and see what happens."

It remains to be seen how well Bubba Wallace can handle the pressures of the postseason playoffs, with the win-to-advance style of racing. NASCAR will head to Talladega Superspeedway after the first Round of 12 race at Texas this weekend. The Charlotte Roval race will mark the final road course of the season, as well as bring an end to the Round of 12.