"I'm like the second most popular driver": Joey Logano stunned by fan love as he finds surprise stardom during NASCAR's Mexico outing

Joey Logano was blown away by the crowd reception he got during the historic race weekend at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. While his race was anything but memorable, being celebrated by the fans left a mark on the Penske driver.

The Mexico Cup debut was a mixed bag for Logano and Team Penske. The three-time NASCAR champion finished 21st on Sunday, while teammates Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric also missed the top ten. However, the No. 22 driver was overwhelmed by the crowd's reaction, who were seen carrying his gear and merchandise.

"I'm like the second most popular driver in Mexico. There's Daniel Suarez, I'm a distant second, but I'm second. I didn't know what to think, guys... There was a ton of (Pennzoil) Shell stuff everywhere. Like people with signs, 22, Joey Logano, all this stuff. I'm like huh, 'People love me here.' Don't know why, I love them too. I really didn't know what to think. I didn't know how to handle it," Logano told SiriusXM NASCAR.

Daniel Suarez was naturally the center of attention all weekend with his roots from Mexico. After winning the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, the Monterrey native was cheered on every corner, in every session. But for Joey Logano, the surprise came in the form of yellow-and-red Shell-Pennzoil banners and merchandise in the grandstands.

What further caught Logano off guard was how deeply connected the fans were to the sport itself. Despite the race marking NASCAR's return to the region for the first time since 2015 (when Xfinity last ran there), the knowledge and passion on display left the 35-year-old floored.

Ty Gibbs (19) leads Christopher Bell (24) and Connor Zilisch (88) during the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Chilango 150- Source: Getty

"These people are passionate. Like they were die-hard NASCAR fans and knew everybody. Like they knew the whole field... I guess I understand it, right? If you were a NASCAR fan and we came to your home, right? Like that's a huge deal, right? That you would like they never get to see NASCAR racing live," Logano added.

That enthusiasm wasn't lost on the executives either. While no contract has yet been confirmed for a return, NASCAR Vice President Ben Kennedy expressed a strong desire to come back. The packed stadium section, the energy in the paddock, and the reception for drivers all but confirmed that Mexico has the appetite and infrastructure for more Cup racing.

Joey Logano's tough Mexico outing is behind him as Pocono looms

Joey Logano (22) during the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez- Source: Getty

While the track atmosphere was electric, Joey Logano's Viva Mexico 250 fell short of expectations. He qualified ninth and looked set to capitalize on a strong grid position until the bad weather derailed Team Penske's plans. The opening laps showed promise, as Logano jumped three spots before rain brought out a caution before the field could complete a lap.

Penske crew chief Paul Wolfe opted for slick tires in Stage 1 to tackle the wet circuit, but the gamble backfired, dropping Logano to 24th. He briefly surged to 11th during the Stage 2 restart, but contact with Austin Dillon's No. 3 pushed him back to 29th. He eventually clawed back to finish 21st.

"Just a couple unfortunate moments early on that set back our Shell-Pennzoil team and forced us to flip our strategy. We never really had a chance to recover from that but still proud of the effort from the 22 team this weekend," Logano shared after the race (via Team Penske).

The Cup Series now heads back to the United States for the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway next Sunday (June 22).

Joey Logano celebrates after winning the Pocono in 2012- Source: Imagn

However, he hasn't won at the 2.5-mile triangle since 2012, when he was with Joe Gibbs Racing. In his 29 starts at the track, he has just five top-five finishes and an average finish of 17.5. But, with a playoff spot already secured, Pocono represents an opportunity to test setups, regain rhythm, and return to form for Joey Logano.

