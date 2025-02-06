“I’m very likely to crash a car”: Carl Edwards breaks silence on Kyle Larson’s All-Star invite to drive his HMS ride

Kyle Larson recently invited NASCAR legend Carl Edwards to drive his Hendrick Motorsports challenger for him whilst he fulfilled his Indy 500 duties. Carl Edwards will be inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame on the 7th of February alongside Ricky Rudd and Ralph Moody. The former Joe Gibbs Racing driver has responded to NASCAR's current star driver's proposal.

Edwards was asked by Bob Pockrass if anyone from Hendrick Motorsports was reaching out to him about the opportunity. He at first seemed to dismiss the question in sarcasm, but later replied by saying:

"My friend Chris Sentusi sent me that, and really, it's an honor. He (Kyle Larson) is one of the fastest guys to ever drive one of these cars and for him to say that, I don't know if he is messing with me."

The former NASCAR driver also added,

"I'm very likely to crash a car if I were to get in one right now but that is kind of interesting. I'd have to run the simulator or something like that and see if I can even get around North Wilkesboro."

Kyle Larson stated recently that he discussed the idea with Jeff Gordon and Rick Hendrick about Edwards "being his pick" to drive his #5 HMS car whilst he ran in the Indy 500 qualifying.

Larson said:

"I would love to have Carl Edwards do it, I think it’d be great, ‘cause that’s my pick this year."

The HMS superstar ended his plea by stating:

"Carl, if you happen to see this, please, please jump in the #5 car.”

Kyle Larson praised by IndyCar legend ahead of his second Indy 500 attempt this year

Helio Castroneves is a man who knows a thing or two about winning one of Motorsports' most iconic races. The Brazilian driver has won the Indy 500 a record four times in his career. The 49-year-old was impressed by Kyle Larson's first-ever open-wheel racing attempt last season.

Speaking to Kevin Harvick on his podcast, Castroneves praised Yung Money for his adaptability and anticipation. He said:

"I had a lot of opportunity to race against him and I know, I realized that even for someone that never drove an open-wheel car, all of a sudden, the way he was anticipating, because, when you drive a car its no problem, you feel the speed."

The former Meyer Shanks Racing driver added:

"You feel what the car needs, it's becoming natural to you, but, the anticipation before things happen, that's when you realize that okay, he understands the game."

Despite winning an impressive 6 races last year, Kyle Larson failed to qualify for the Championship 4 race in Phoenix. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will be looking to improve on his form from last season and elevate his playoff performances in order to win his second NASCAR championship in 2025.

