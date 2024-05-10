"I’m a lucky Mexican" - Daniel Suarez's heartfelt note to fiance Julia Piquet on her birthday

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez took to his Instagram handle to greet his girlfriend Julia Piquet a happy birthday.

One of the prominent figures in motorsports, Suarez has found his stocks rising to unprecedented levels in recent years. The 32-year-old is the only Mexican driver to ever win a NASCAR Xfinity Series title and a Cup Series race.

While an underwhelming 2023 saw him go winless in the Cup Series, Suarez kicked off the ongoing season on an emphatic note. In his fourth season with Trackhouse Racing, the Monterrey native won the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, boosting his quest for a playoff spot.

Amid the fervor of racing, Daniel Suarez finds solace and support in his relationship with Julia Piquet. The daughter of renowned Formula 1 legend Nelson Piquet, Julia brings her expertise as a certified health coach from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition into their partnership.

On the occasion of Julia Piquet's 32nd birthday, Suarez took to Instagram to express his admiration and affection, referring to her as his "smoking hot girlfriend" and hinting at their impending nuptials. He wrote:

"Happy birthday to my smoking hot girlfriend!!! (soon to be wife). I'm a lucky Mexican. Te amo Juu"

Exploring more about Daniel Suarez's girlfriend Julia Piquet

Delving deeper into Julia Piquet's background reveals her passion for holistic health and integrative nutrition, which she shares with her followers on social media platforms such as Instagram.

Julia has a familial connection to motorsports through her brother, former Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet Jr., and her sister, Brazilian supermodel Kelly Piquet, who is reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen's girlfriend.

Having been in a relationship since 2019, the couple got subsequently engaged in 2022 during a European vacation.

As racing runs in her family, Julia Piquet is an avid supporter of the sport and always stands in the corner of his fiancé. When the latter recently drove his No. 99 Chevy to victory lane in Atlanta, Julia was the one celebrating the most. She took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to write:

"One of the greatest moments in all of sports."

The victory was of special significance for Suarez. The Mexican clinched the win with the third-smallest margin in the history of NASCAR Cup Series as he beat Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney by 0.003s in a three-wide finish.

Daniel Suarez has since struggled with form, as he finds himself at 18th position in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He has 250 points to his name, 33 less than the cutline.