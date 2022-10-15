"I'm so mad at NASCAR right now" - Stewart-Haas Racing boss on receiving 2 major penalties

The Stewart-Haas Racing team has received two massive penalties from NASCAR in the past two weeks. This has included allegations from the governing body that the team manipulated the race results of the recently concluded Bank of America Roval 400.

On Wednesday, team owner Tony Stewart expressed his unhappiness with NASCAR when asked about the recent penalties at Texas Motor Speedway. While promoting an event that raises money for Speedway Children’s Charities in Texas, Stewart said:

“I’m not going to talk about it. I’m so mad at NASCAR right now, I’m not talking about it. If it weren’t for the fact that I’ve got a couple of appearances that I have to make, I wouldn’t be in another NASCAR race the rest of the year. Wouldn’t waste my time.”

A day earlier, the NASCAR Hall of Famer expressed his thoughts on how he felt about his team’s back-to-back penalties on social media.

Stewart wrote:

“Looking for a new weekend hobby (something not south eastern based) if anyone has any ideas. Something low drama and relaxing preferably”

The first penalty to draw Tony Stewart’s anger was the one to #4 Stewart-Haas Racing team at Talladega Superspeedway after the governing body discovered that the team had illegally modified a single source-supplied part. Due to this, Kevin Harvick and his team were docked 100 drivers' and owners’ points, while crew chief Rodney Childers was suspended for four races and handed a fine of $100,000.

For manipulating the results of last weekend’s playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Cole Custer and his #41 Stewart-Haas Racing team lost 100 drivers' and owners' points, and crew chief Mike Shiplett has been indefinitely suspended.

“It’s not been a season that we’re proud of by any means” – Tony Stewart on 2022 NASCAR season

With the introduction of Next Gen cars this season, Stewart-Haas Racing has performed at a much higher level and managed to claim three wins so far. Kevin Harvick made the 2022 playoffs but was eliminated in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe has managed to advance into the Round of 8.

Two months ago, when Stewart-Haas Racing was struggling to find speed and momentum in the regular season, Tony Stewart came out expressing his frustration with the team's performance.

Stewart had said:

“It’s not been a season that we’re proud of by any means. We definitely have a problem in our organization, and it’s not with people. But there’s something that we’re missing on that’s cost us the entire season up to this point and we can’t find it, but we know there’s something fundamentally wrong. So it’s frustrating because we’re all sitting there scratching our heads trying to figure out what is wrong and what’s going on.”

Catch Stewart-Haas Racing drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

