"I’m in the middle-aged group right now" - Here's why Ryan Blaney feels he's no longer part of the young group of NASCAR drivers

On Sunday, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney returns to Texas Motor Speedway for the second time this season after winning the 2022 All-Star exhibition race in May. This time, however, things are different because Sunday’s win will advance the #12 Ford driver into the next round of the 2022 playoffs.

Speaking to NASCAR.com ahead of Sunday’s Texas race, Blaney said that the 2022 NASCAR season has gone wild with 19 different drivers emerging victorious in the first 29 races. The 28-year-old who made his Cup debut in 2014 also said that it’s been a good time growing up and being here in the Cup Series as he is no longer part of the young group but is in the middle-aged group of drivers.

NASCAR @NASCAR



Watch NASCAR NEXT Now!



twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… A reunion of winners, champions, and friends.Watch NASCAR NEXT Now! A reunion of winners, champions, and friends.Watch NASCAR NEXT Now!twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

Blaney said:

“It’s definitely been a pretty wild year. I think everyone can agree with that. It’s been neat to grow up and be in the Cup Series here for a good while. Definitely not part of the young group anymore, I’d say I’m in the middle-aged group right now. But it’s been cool too, when I first started in Cup, be able to race against a lot of guys I’ve enjoyed watching as a kid.”

Ryan Blaney remains winless, but he is in the Round of 12 and is yet to win a points race this season to stay in the battle to lift his first Cup championship. Should the #12 Ford driver manage to secure his first win at Texas Motor Speedway, he will set a modern-era record to become the 20th different winner of the season, the most in a single season in NASCAR history.

Ryan Blaney 'looking forward' to going into the NASCAR Texas race this weekend

Heading into Texas, Ryan Blaney said that he is looking forward to this week’s race after achieving success at the 2022 All-Star Race earlier this season. He later said that there are three different race tracks in Round of 12 and every playoff driver will turn their attention to winning this weekend as the win will put drivers in a comfortable position for the next Talladega race.

Blaney said:

“I’m looking forward to this weekend after having success here at the All-Star Race. It definitely brings you confidence. It’s an interesting round. Three different race tracks that we’re going to and everyone’s gonna put a massive emphasis on this weekend because if you can win this one, you’ll be in a good spot for Talladega [Superspeedway].”

Catch Ryan Blaney at the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend to see how he and his #12 team perform this weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far