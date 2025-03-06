"I’m never comfortable": Michael McDowell reveals when he’ll know it’s time to retire from NASCAR

Veteran driver Michael McDowell has never been one to settle or be comfortable in his NASCAR journey. Speaking to the Athletic, McDowell reflected on his long career in stock car racing and the mindset that kept pushing him towards challenges. Now in his 40s, he feels in his prime and the results show the same, as he currently stands eighth in the Cup Series standings.

McDowell currently rides the No. 71 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. He started racing with Michael Waltrip Racing in the 2008 NASCAR Cup Series. Since then, McDowell has secured two wins in the Cup Series, in Daytona and Indianapolis. He has also competed in the Xfinity Series and has one win in 94 starts to show for his efforts.

Jeff Gluck recently questioned Michael McDowell about how long he sees himself continuing in the Cup Series in the Athletic's 12 Questions Podcast.

"For so many years, it was just like, “Man, I hope I get to do this one more year.” And it’s just gotten better and better, and then obviously winning (at the Daytona 500 in 2021 and the Indianapolis road course in 2023). But I’m never comfortable. I don’t know how long that road is. I feel like right now I’m at my prime, my peak. I’m running really well, so I want to keep doing it at a high level. " Michael McDowell answered.

After years of struggling in underfunded cars, McDowell finally achieved his breakthrough with Front Row Motorsports in the 2021 Daytona 500 as he secured a victory. In a race which saw 13 different leaders, McDowell shocked everyone as he capitalised on a wreck between Penske teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski in the last lap.

McDowell’s longevity is one of his proudest accomplishments in the sport. With over 500 Cup Series starts, he has endured the harsh realities of NASCAR, particularly during the years when he was forced to be “start and park” just to stay in the game.

Reflecting on that time, Michael McDowell said in the Athletic Podcast, “From a career standpoint, my proudest moments were when I was start-and-parking and grinding it out and making those races and still having that level of intensity to go do that and to do it well. Last year, Martinsville was my 500th Cup start, and I am prouder of that than I am of winning the Brickyard or the Daytona 500.”

He continues to prove his worth with Spire Motorsports, showing that experience can still trump youth in the right circumstances.

Michael Mcdowell in his prime at 40 years old

Michael McDowell has had an impressive start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, despite concerns regarding his age. He is the only driver this year to begin with three consecutive top-15 finishes. He currently sits eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series 2025 standings after COTA with 85 points.

He looks in good stead ahead of his return to his hometown at the Phoenix Raceway. While retirement isn’t imminent, McDowell is clear on what will signal the right time to step away.

"This is a performance-driven sport. You go out there and you flop around for the next nine months and you’re gonna be out of a job — and we all know that. But more than anything, I’m at a place now where I just want to do it well." added McDowell.

McDowell remains aware of the sport’s ruthless nature and the moment he might have to step away despite recent success.

