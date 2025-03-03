NASCAR 2025: Points table after EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

Three races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell became the second consecutive winner of the season after winning the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 2.

In a thrilling Austin, Texas, road course race, Bell held off the defending winner of the event, William Byron, and Tyler Reddick on the final lap to take the checkered flag for the first time at COTA.

With the win, Bell gained 42 points and moved to fourth position in the points table with 95 points.

After a runner-up finish at COTA, the defending winner of the event, William Byron, gained 41 points and moved to the top position in the Cup Series points table with 116 points.

Tyler Reddick, who started on pole, finished third. He gained 39 points and moved to third place in the points table with 111 points.

Kyle Busch, who led race-high 42 laps, secured a top-five finish. He gained 46 points and stands at ninth place in the points table with 81 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 24th and stands 13th in the points table with 77 points.

Here is an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released Cup Series points table after the third points race of the 2025 season:

William Byron - 116 Ryan Blaney - 114 Tyler Reddick – 111 Christopher Bell - 95 Chase Elliott - 95 Bubba Wallace - 94 Alex Bowman - 87 Michael McDowell - 85 Kyle Busch - 81 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 80 Austin Cindric - 80 Chris Buescher - 77 Joey Logano - 77 John Hunter Nemechek - 76 Carson Hocevar - 72 Kyle Larson - 71 Denny Hamlin - 67 Shane van Gisbergen - 63 Todd Gilliland - 63 Ross Chastain - 62 Riley Herbst - 60 Erik Jones - 56 Justin Haley - 52 Ty Dillon - 48 AJ Allmendinger - 43 Brad Keselowski - 43 Noah Gragson - 42 Austin Dillon - 41 Daniel Suarez - 38 Ryan Preece - 38 Zane Smith - 35 Josh Berry - 34 Cole Custer - 31 Ty Gibbs - 29 Cody Ware - 10 Chase Briscoe - 28 Jimmie Johnson - 34 J.J. Yeley - 1

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Phoenix Raceway on March 10, 2025.

