"I'm overstimulated by that point": Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy speak their hearts out on music control in car

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy recently shared their thoughts on music playing rights between driver and passenger in a car. During a recent episode of the "Bless Your 'Hardt podcast", the NASCAR power couple were asked a question by a fan.

The fan asked the Earnhardts to 'settle a debate' regarding the idea of the person who controls the music being the one who drives instead of the passenger.

This was something Dale Earnhardt Jr. 'agreed' with, while Amy added that her husband controls the music regardless of the environment they're in, which makes it 'unfair.'

"Here's the thing, if you get to control the music, I get to control the temperature in the car. But Dale is always in control of the music. I don't know that's hard. Who drives all the time? That's the thing. If the person who is in the driver's seat is always in the driver's seat, that's not fair. You have to take turns," Amy described. [42:30]

Earnhardt Jr. then recalled the time they were driving down the road and the music was playing at 'normal volume' with different environmental sounds also being present. But then, he claimed Amy 'casually reached over' and turned down the music.

"I casually calmly respectfully politely just turn the music down so I don't lose my mind. I'm overstimulated by that point that's why I do it," Amy reacted. [43:20]

This prompted Dale Earnhardt Jr. to reveal that now before Amy gets in the car, he fades everything to the left front speaker on the dash. As per Dale Jr., that way music is 'good and loud' for him and 'low' for her.

However, Amy Earnhardt mentioned that in a car they're sitting close enough where it's not that different and he's not in a 'time capsule by himself.' Dale Earnhardt Jr. further revealed:

"When Amy is overstimulated, she turns the music down. When I'm overstimulated, I need it louder." [44:50]

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals the one song he could play for the rest of his life

During the same episode of "Bless Your 'Hardt", a fan asked Dale Earnhardt Jr. which song he'd play every time he entered a room. Junior picked 'Eminence Front.' He claimed it's his 'funeral song', and the intro to that song would apply in each and every scenario.

"Eminence Front would apply to any scenario... hype, funeral, worst day of your life [...] Oh my gosh, Eminence Front, the intro to that. I'm hearing it in my head," he said [7:58].

Earnhardt further claimed that if one could figure out a way to loop the instrumental intro of that song, he'd walk around with that playing in the background for the rest of his life.

