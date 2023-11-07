“I’m at peace”: Kyle Larson after giving it “all he had” during NASCAR Cup showdown in Phoenix

The conclusion of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series season finale race at Phoenix Raceway will likely be a difficult pill to swallow for Kyle Larson. He fell short of becoming the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, finishing in third place – one spot behind eventual champion Ryan Blaney.

About missing out on a second title, the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet said that he gave everything it his all in the final laps and that his team had put him in a good position. He said that he felt as gutted as Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin felt when he fell out of the playoffs at the Martinsville Speedway.

“I'm at peace knowing that that was all I had today. I know it didn't look maybe like it that last run. That was all I had. Our team did a really good job of putting us in that spot.

"I am still obviously extremely bummed, as I'm sure Denny (Hamlin) was last week. Even though I didn't feel like I had the fast car, I had an opportunity. It's a bummer when you don't win, Larson said as quoted by motorsports.com.

Expand Tweet

After a restart on Lap 276, Kyle Larson moved into a three-wide for the lead with Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain. He passed Hamlin, who only had two tires, but not Chastain.

Chastain drove away and Larson was left to battle a charging Ryan Blaney in the closing laps, but failed to beat him.

“I'm just ready to get back on the track and work on all that” - Kyle Larson on 2024 season

Despite missing out on the title, Hendrick Motorsports driver is not giving up and is determined to come back stronger in 2024 for title contention again.

Expand Tweet

Larson said:

“At the same point, I'm probably coming up this close, probably more eager for the following season already.

"I know where I need to improve, and I'm just ready to get back on the track and work on all that. Yeah, bummed but also eager to get into the off-season, get working and ready for next year.”

Kyle Larson had an outstanding season, registering four wins (including two playoff wins), 15 top-5 and 18 top-10 finishes in 36 races. He finished second in the final championship standings with 5034 points.