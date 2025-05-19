“I’m pumped”: Connor Zilisch makes major announcement for Charlotte after severe back injury

Connor Zilisch recently announced that he will be returning to racing ahead of the BetMGM 300 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. This announcement comes after the 18-year-old NASCAR Xfinity Series driver for JR Motorsports sustained a back injury in a crash at Talladega Superspeedway.

The incident occurred on the final lap when Connor Zilisch, who was leading the field at the time, was forced to turn by Jesse Love and slammed nose-first into the inside wall. Although he was able to exit the car by himself afterward, Zilisch had to be taken to the infield care centre.

He was released soon, but he experienced significant back pain and discomfort, prompting further medical evaluation that eventually diagnosed him with a lower back injury. Due to his injury, Zilisch missed the Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, with Kyle Larson stepping in as a substitute driver and ending up winning the event.

However, in a positive turn of events, Connor Zilisch announced his plans to return for the upcoming Xfinity Series race in Charlotte in a recent Tweet on his X handle. He wrote:

"I'm Back"

He continued:

"My back is all healed up and I'm ready for a big weekend at Charlotte. I'm pumped to make my second Cup start with Trackhouse and get back in the Xfinity car with JR Motorsports. Big thanks to everyone who helped me get back so soon!"

Signed as a development driver for Trackhouse Racing, Zilisch is also competing in select NASCAR Cup Series events, sports car endurance races, and late model events.

Connor Zilisch delivers injury update after Kyle Larson announcement

In a video update, Zilisch explained that while the crash was severe, his injuries were considered “minor” and all X-rays at the track came back clear. He also emphasized that his recovery was being managed carefully, following the advice of doctors and experienced mentors, and that there was no major injury that would keep him out for months.

“Yeah, I feel okay. You know, it's a lot of what I'm doing is not up to me... And I've got a lot ahead of me. To rush back into something after a crash like that would be silly," he said.

“But you know, I don't know what I'm allowed to say to the extent of what my injuries are. But you know, probably just plead the fifth and not get myself in trouble but yeah, everything is... there's no crazy big injury that is going to hold me for months. It's gonna be day by day," he added

Connor Zilisch’s playoff hopes remain intact, as NASCAR granted him a medical waiver, ensuring his eligibility for the 2025 Xfinity Series playoffs despite missing the Texas race.

