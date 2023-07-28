“I’m not running another race with him, I’m done” - Ken Schrader furious with Paul Tracey at SRX Racing

The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) series, designed to showcase racing legends competing in equal machinery, witnessed a heated clash between two racing titans: Ken Schrader and Paul Tracy.

The incident at one of the SRX Racing events left Schrader fuming with frustration, declaring that he would not share the track with Tracy again.

The SRX Racing Series is an innovative competition created by racing legends Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham.

The series aims to provide fans with an unparalleled racing spectacle, featuring legends from various motorsport disciplines competing against each other in identically-prepared cars.

SRX promises close and action-packed racing, bringing fans back to the grassroots style of motorsport, where driver's skill prevails over machine superiority.

During a highly-anticipated SRX Racing event, veteran racers Ken Schrader and Paul Tracy found themselves entangled in a fierce battle for position.

Both drivers displayed their competitive spirits, pushing their cars to the limits on the challenging track. As the race progressed, it became apparent that neither of the seasoned drivers was willing to give an inch.

Tensions flared when Schrader and Tracy found themselves side by side, while battling for the same piece of track real estate. In the heat of the moment, there was a minor contact between their cars.

The crowd gasped as the two legendary drivers continued to jostle for position, pushing the boundaries of acceptable racing behavior.

As the checkered flag waved, Ken Schrader managed to fend off Paul Tracy's advances, finishing ahead of his rival.

However, the battle did not end there. In a post-race interview, a visibly infuriated Ken Schrader vented his frustration, making his feelings towards Paul Tracy explicitly clear:

"I’m not running another race with him. I’m done."

The outburst surprised many fans and commentators, as Schrader is known for his level-headed and sportsmanlike conduct.

However, the intensity of the competition and the long-standing rivalry between the two racers seemed to have reached a boiling point on that particular race day.

Organizers try to reconcile Ken Schrader and Paul Tracy

Paul Tracy

The heated exchange between Schrader and Tracy garnered significant media attention, shining a spotlight on the SRX Racing Series. While motorsport thrives on rivalries and drama, the series' organizers were faced with a delicate situation.

On the one hand, the clash between two legendary drivers heightened interest in the series, attracting more viewers. On the other, they needed to address the animosity and ensure that future races would not be marred by similar incidents.

Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham, the masterminds behind SRX, swiftly stepped in to mediate the situation. They acknowledged the competitive nature of racing but stressed the importance of maintaining respect and sportsmanship on and off the track.

Both Schrader and Tracy were called upon to reconcile their differences for the sake of the sport they love and the fans who adore them. The high-stakes world of racing can sometimes bring out the rawest emotions in even the most seasoned drivers.

Ken Schrader and Paul Tracy's intense battle at an SRX Racing event left both drivers at odds, with the former vowing not to race alongside Tracy again. The incident brought attention to the passionate nature of motorsport and its ability to captivate audiences through legendary rivalries.

As SRX Racing moves forward, it serves as a reminder that while racing is about pushing boundaries and embracing competition, it is equally crucial to uphold respect among drivers.

Only time will tell if Schrader and Tracy can put their differences aside and continue to compete on the same track, adding another captivating chapter to their storied history.