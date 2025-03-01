“I’m shaken mad; I lost my cool”: Greg Biffle unmasks the explosive incident with $1,000,000,000-worth Rick Hendrick’s former NASCAR driver

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle was recently featured on an episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast, 'Dale Jr. Download'. The driver opened up about his feud with former $1 billion worth (via Celebrity net worth) Hendrick Motorsports driver Boris Said, who drove for the team for the 2023 and 2024 season as a part-time driver.

Biffle debuted in the Cup Series in 2002 and has spent almost his entire career with Roush Racing. He secured his full-time seat with the team in 2003 and spent 14 years with the team until his retirement in 2016. However, despite having a successful career, Biffle had a feud with Boris Said at Watkins Glen International that he still remembers like it was yesterday.

During the 2011 Heluva Good! Sour Cream Dips at the Glen, Boris Said got involved in a heated incident with Greg Biffle. On the final lap, Said collided with Biffles's teammate David Ragan, resulting in David Reutimann flipping over into the guard rails. After completing the race, Biffle had a garage confrontation with Said.

The 55-year-old was mad at Said for purposely wrecking his teammate. He recalled the scenario and shared how he vented his frustration:

"I'm just, I'm shaking mad at that. He pulls up and is failing his arms, and he's doing all this, and, you know, doing all that, and I sort of lost my cool, and he has window net down and his helmet off and was trying to get out of his car. And I took the water bottle, and it was a really good shot from about 10 feet away. I threw the water bottle as hard as I could and just beamed him in the side of the head." [00:32]

Further, Greg Biffle highlighted that he ran toward Said and grabbed his steering wheel. The duo had a bout of tug-of-war, and Biffle added:

"You know we were having some tug of war because I was going to beat him with that steering wheel." [01:14]

NASCAR didn't penalize any driver, but they had a heated conversation on television. Boris Said finished the race in P22, and Greg Biffle wrapped up his day in P31.

“I should’ve left several times”: Greg Biffle's take on leaving Jack Roush's team

During the same interview, the former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Greg Biffle revealed his regret regarding not leaving Roush Racing when he had the opportunity.

After spending almost his entire career with the team, he secured 19 wins, 175 top-ten finishes, and 13 pole positions. But despite his relentless efforts, Biffle failed to secure a Cup Series championship title, which he thought he would have won if he had left the team.

Reflecting upon the same, Greg Biffle told Dale Earnhardt Jr.:

"I'll be perfectly honest with you; I should have left several times. I think I should have; later on, just didn't have the equipment. And I think I could have went somewhere else and won a lot of races and potentially a championship, but I was afraid. I was just nervous about making that change. You know, what's like switching teams? The other thing that was a big factor is I was really good friends with all of my sponsors, and I would have had to leave those people as well." [00:01]

The Vancouver, Washington, native concluded that the team owner, Jack Roush, let the "technology pass them by" and the team was left behind.

