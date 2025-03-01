"I made myself look bad": Ryan Blaney opens up on hilarious wrestling ring video from Mexico

Ryan Blaney shared his thoughts on his hilarious boxing ring moment in Mexico. The Team Penske driver was one of the NASCAR Cup superstars, which included names like Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell, who went to Mexico for promotional reasons.

Last year, NASCAR announced that the Cup Series would be going international with a race set in Mexico in the month of June.

As part of their recent promotional visit, Ryan Blaney and his fellow NASCAR drivers went to watch a wrestling match. During their visit, Blaney tried his hand inside the wrestling ring. But in a hilarious video that surfaced online, the Penske driver failed miserably as he got taken out by the ring ropes.

This was something he further opened up on ahead of this Sunday's race at COTA. Blaney said (via Frontstretch):

"I was a big wrestling fan as a kid, WWE mainly. But it was just one of those things they had us do and they were gracious to us, let us go to the ring afterwards. And I made myself look bad getting decked by the ropes. But it was neat. That was part of the thing, not only to see the track but to see the area. They had us do some fun stuff. It was a lot of fun." [4:10]

Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott shared their takes on Mexico experience with NASCAR

During a press interaction on Saturday (March 1), Ryan Blaney opened up on his experience of going to Mexico recently. The 2023 Cup champion said that he had 'a great time', and even though he had been to Mexico in the past, he had never been to Mexico City.

Blaney further described his thoughts as he pointed to the biggest thing he noticed during his time in Mexico:

"Everybody around there is really excited that we're coming. The press conference was great, everybody is looking forward to having the Cup Series there and NASCAR back, a long time since Xfinity went there. I was excited to go before and it made me even more excited to see the excitement level of people that live there." [3:25]

Ryan Blaney's NASCAR rival and his friend off the track, Chase Elliott, who was also one of the drivers in Mexico, also spoke about his experience. The #9 driver remarked that the track layout is 'very F1 like' as he explained the style of tracks in F1.

"Their tracks are unique in different ways and there’s always one part or piece of a layout that makes each track and venue they visit different. But they all have a lot of similar characteristics – long straightaways for (drag reduction system or DRS) zones and things like that and all those things were created for the way those cars race," Elliott said via Hendrick Motorsports.

NASCAR's most popular driver mentioned that the Next Gen racecars are 'a little different' where they're not always max speed so they don't have a DRS-like system. Having said that, Elliott claimed that the changes they've made to the track would suit stock car racing better.

