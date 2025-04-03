“I was made for this”: AJ Allmendinger’s wife Tara pens a deeply moving note on navigating motherhood

NASCAR Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger's wife, Tara Allmendinger, recently shared a wholesome post featuring her son, Aero James, on her Instagram account. She accompanied the image with a heartwarming caption, sharing her experience as a mother and how it changed her life.

The Kaulig Racing driver and his wife met a decade ago, in 2015, during the Indy 500. They soon started dating before exchanging vows in 2019 at Murray's Mill in Catawba, North Carolina. Nearly four years later, on September 7, 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, Aero James, to the world.

In her latest post, Tara Allmendinger hugged her son tightly and explained how being a mother changed her. She wrote:

"Becoming a mother changed everything—and in the most beautiful, transformative way. It’s challenged me more than anything else I’ve ever done… but it’s also made me stronger, more intentional, and more grounded in who I am."

"Every decision I make holds more meaning now. Every moment feels more sacred. Motherhood has stretched me, refined me, and reminded me what truly matters. It’s not always easy, but I wouldn’t trade this life for anything. I was made for this.," she added.

AJ Allmendinger's wife concluded with a quote from an unknown writer:

“There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to raise good humans.”

Tara Allmendinger has been attending all of her husband's races this season. She also takes her son, Aero James, to his father's races and shares adorable images on her Instagram account. Earlier, Tara took her son to the Homestead-Miami Speedway race and shared a series of images from the trip.

"This honor is so well deserved": Tara Allmendinger pens a heartfelt note for husband AJ Allmendinger's latest accomplishment

In March 2025, the former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver AJ Allmendinger was announced as an inductee into the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame. Reflecting on her husband's latest achievement, Tara Allmendinger shared an IG post with a heartfelt congratulatory message for her husband.

The professional race car driver is competing in this year's Cup Series under Kaulig Racing. Previously, he spent the 2024 season in the Xfinity Series under the same team. In his ten-year career in the Xfinity Series, he secured 18 wins, 86 top-ten finishes, and 11 pole positions in 131 starts. Meanwhile, in the Cup Series, he has three wins, 81 top-ten finishes, and four pole positions.

Tara shared a post on her Instagram, including a few pictures with her son and husband along with her congratulatory message:

"Huge congratulations to my husband, AJ, on his induction into the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame! We are so incredibly proud of you and all that you have accomplished. Your dedication, passion, and hard work have left a lasting impact on the sport, and this honor is so well deserved."

AJ Allmendinger ranks 18th on the Cup Series driver's points table with 148 points to his credit. He has secured two top-ten finishes, one at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the other at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Additionally, he has an average start of 14.857 in seven starts this season.

