“I need one of these shirts!”: NASCAR fans react to guy wearing ‘Denny Hamlin sucks’ t-shirt after JGR driver shares it on the internet

NASCAR fans reacted to a spectator at Watkins Glen wearing a t-shirt with "Denny Hamlin sucks" written on it, after the 42-year-old driver himself shared an image on Twitter.

Hamlin hasn't always been the favorite among fans and fellow racers alike. With a trail of controversies behind him, Hamlin once again found himself in the crosshairs of NASCAR enthusiasts, thanks to a bold statement made by a fan at the Watkins Glen circuit.

As one of the most polarizing figures in motorsports today, Denny Hamlin's career has been marked by both his impressive racing prowess and his controversial behavior on and off the track. From aggressive driving tactics to off-grid controversies, Hamlin's presence tends to evoke strong reactions among fans.

He was recently the subject of boos and whistles from the NASCAR faithful after his actions led to a crash involving Kyle Larson at the Pocono Raceway.

A snapshot captured at the Watkins Glen International Raceway featured a fan wearing a t-shirt that unapologetically proclaimed "Denny Hamlin Sucks."

It didn't take long for Denny Hamlin to catch wind of the picture, and true to his social media-savvy nature, he shared the image on Twitter. Accompanying the photo was his own wry comment:

"Thanks for the love, @WGI."

Expand Tweet

Denny Hamlin's tweet didn't go unnoticed as fans, both supportive and critical, flocked to the thread to express their thoughts. Here are some of the top reactions to the post:

One fan commented, "I need one of these shirts!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan commented: "Can’t stand Denny but I like this energy. Nascar is more fun with him."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan humorously chimmed in, "You should go sign that shirt!!!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Denny Hamlin confident about contract renewal with Joe Gibbs Racing

The 23XI Racing owner took a moment to address his contract situation with the media, shedding light on his intentions and the potential challenges that lie ahead.

Speaking after securing the pole position for the NASCAR Cup Series event at Watkins Glen International, Hamlin offered insights into his desire to continue his journey with Joe Gibbs Racing.

In response to the question on the minds of many racing enthusiasts, Denny Hamlin was asked if he planned to return to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2024 season. The 42-year-old affirmed his commitment by saying:

"I intend to for sure. It’s what I want, and I think it’s what Joe (Gibbs) wants."

However, he was quick to acknowledge that the road to a contract renewal was not without its challenges. He emphasized that numerous factors, some beyond his and Joe Gibbs' control, were influencing the negotiations. He said:

"There’s just a lot of different factors that play into it and whether we can get it done or not."

"All you hope is that this late in the season that everyone is putting their best foot forward to compromise and come up with the right deal that’s good for everyone," Hamlin continued.

As the NASCAR season heads towards the playoffs, fans will keep a close eye on the developments surrounding Denny Hamlin's contract renewal with Joe Gibbs Racing.