"I would never have done that without him": Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy thanks him for convincing her into getting a medical procedure

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy has revealed how he convinced her to get a medical procedure done. During the latest episode of their Bless Your 'Hardt podcast, she spoke about her being scared of getting her eyesight fixed through the Lasik procedure, only for Earnhardt Jr. to push her to do it.

Ad

Speaking about her experience, Amy revealed her friend Brenda who had it done years ago took her for Lasik:

"I'd been wearing glasses my entire life since I was 7. And Dale had gotten tired of me not being able to see, especially at night when we were watching TV. He was like, 'This is ridiculous. Just go get Lasik.' I'm terrified. That doesn't sound like anything I want to sign up for.

Ad

Trending

He's like, 'You're going to do it. My mom had it done. She had a great experience with it.' So we set it up and Brenda takes me down in her red Corvette all the way into Charlotte to have my eyes done." [42:10]

Amy expressed her thankfulness for Earnhardt Jr. convincing her to get it done:

Ad

"Lasik is one of the best decisions Dale's ever made for me because I would never have done that without him getting so annoyed about my eyesight."

Ad

Amy was then driven back by Brenda while she was wearing "big giant goggles" after Lasik. However, instead of walking her inside, she left her on the backdoor, because of which she had to "army crawl into the house" all the way upstairs as she was unable to see anything.

Amy wants Dale Earnhardt Jr. to follow her into doing hot yoga

During the latest episode of Bless Your 'Hardt, Amy revealed her preferred form of workout at this stage of her life. She also touched on how she wants to convince Dale Earnhardt Jr. to do the same.

Ad

Amy claimed she likes sweating, and when she does a workout and sweats, she feels "the best". She remarked that she's currently in her "just detox and sweat it out" phase, because of which she performs hot yoga every week:

"I do have a hot works account, I do go there once in a while, into the sauna and just do my own little workout. But I haven't gotten Dale to do hot yoga yet. I think he'll do well."

Amy claimed that hot yoga wouldn't be as intense as a core workout she made Earnhardt Jr. do. Having said that, she mentioned that he wouldn't be bothered by the heat because of his racecar driver experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback