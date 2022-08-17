"I never have a problem speaking up" - Kevin Harvick on his equation with the NASCAR #4 SHR team

Two weeks ago, Kevin Harvick and the #4 Ford Mustang Stewart-Haas Racing team were searching for their first NASCAR Cup Series win in the last two years. In just eight days, however, the veteran driver has tasted victory twice, winning at Michigan International Speedway on August 7, 2022, followed by at Richmond Raceway last Sunday.

After seeing Harvick’s performances, it would not be wrong to say that the 2014 Cup Series champion is presenting a strong case to lift the 2022 championship again.

During the post-race interview, Kevin Harvick spoke about the inner workings of the #4 Stewart-Haas Racing team and their recent success in the Cup Series. He stated that at Stewart-Haas Racing, everyone puts their ideas and opinions together and collectively works to grow the team.

Harvick said:

“I think for me, I never have a problem speaking up if I don't agree with them. They may not ultimately agree with me, but I will just voice my concern of, you know, maybe we're taking this too far. Not far enough. I have no problem when they show me data that says you're not doing a good job, whether it's steering, throttle, brake, gas, nobody's going to get offended and nobody's walking on eggshells to show you that stuff.”

He continued;

“We all want to achieve the same things. And that's the great part about our group, is nobody cares about you disagreeing or you say something that isn't going to offend them. It's going to be productive and we're going to progress and we're going to challenge each other and we're going to move forward. And I think that just comes from years of trust, years of communication, years of talk. And I think that's the biggest key to progressing in a positive way.”

Kevin Harvick secures 60th NASCAR Cup Series win at Richmond Raceway

Kevin Harvick claimed the victory at the recently concluded Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. After beating Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher in the closing laps, Harvick became the first driver to win back-to-back races this season.

Harvick took the lead from Joey Logano on Lap 334 of 400 and implemented a good pit strategy to hold off the challenge of Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher in the closing laps. He led the final 48 laps and took an impressive 0.441-second win with some skillful drives around the turn.

The win marked Kevin Harvick’s 60th Cup victory, tying him with Kyle Busch for ninth on the all-time Cup Series wins list.

