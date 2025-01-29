“I never thought I’d be making my first ever Cup start at 49 years old”: Burt Myers on making his NASCAR debut at his beloved venue

Burt Myers shared his thoughts on debuting in the NASCAR Cup Series on a track he grew up driving at, the Bowman Gray Stadium. The race may be his first start but he didn't feel any pressure considering he didn't expect to do so at the age of 49.

Myers is an American racecar driver who made a name in the short track racing scene. He is also a 12-time modified champion at Bowman Gray Stadium where NASCAR is returning after 54 years for the Cook Out Clash.

In an interview with FloRacing via X (formerly Twitter), Burt Myers was grateful for the opportunity to race a Cup car at his beloved track. He will drive the No. 50 CitriSafe Chevrolet with Team AmeriVet.

"Every short track driver, anybody that has ever been on this racetrack, they aspire to be a Cup driver. So to get the opportunity [from] the people who supported me and put an effort effort to make this happen means the world to me. No pressure on me. I never thought I'd be making my first Cup start at 49 years old," Myers said. [0:14]

The 49-year-old driver hoped to put down a strong qualifying performance ahead of Sunday's race. He will also participate in the 150-lap Madhouse Classic for the NASCAR Modifieds on Saturday.

"So Saturday, I'll be involved with the Cook Out Classic modified race during the day when it's warm, and I'll be involved with the Cook Out Clash heat races in qualifying and practice on Saturday night, which will lead [into hopefully] the feature on Sunday night," he added. [5:17]

Myers will share the track with another Bowman Gray Stadium aficionado, Tim Brown. The two will grace the event as the most successful drivers on the track.

"The fact that we [Tim Brown and him] went head-to-head for 25 years on Saturday nights... now we have a chance to go head-to-head on Sunday in a Cup race. You can't write a story better than that," Myers stated. [6:30]

The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is the first race on the calendar, though it is not a points-paying event. It will provide teams the chance to optimize their car setups ahead of the season-opening Daytona 500 race.

Burt Myers will try to attempt to qualify for the 23-car starting grid for Sunday's race, which is scheduled for February 2. His No. 50 team will be led by crew chief Tony Eury Jr., Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s former shot-caller.

Team AmeriVet reacted to entering Burt Myers for 2025 Clash

Team AmeriVet will kick off the NASCAR season with Burt Myers behind the wheel of its No. 50 Chevrolet. The team said the Cook Out Clash is an opportunity to improve considering Myers is a seasoned driver around the Bowman Gray Stadium, a.k.a. The Madhouse.

Team owner Rebecca Auchmoody stated (via NASCAR):

“I couldn’t be more excited to kick off the racing season at The Clash with Burt Myers [...] This event will help us grow as a team with Burt’s experience and Tony Jr. as crew chief. It will contribute towards improving team performance."

In addition, the race will boost the team's campaign of supporting veterans through its 50 Vets a Week program.

