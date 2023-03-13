"I owe the last couple of weeks to him”: William Byron dedicates his NASCAR victories to crew chief Rudy Fugle

25-year-old William Byron proved to have a wise head on his young shoulders as the Hendrick Motorsports driver was seen pedaling his #24 Chverolet Camaro ZL1 to Victory Lane once again this weekend. Sunday's United Rentals Work United saw Byron take the prize from his teammate Kyle Larson's grasp, just a week after his win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 317 lap race, which finished in overtime after late caution flags for Aric Almirola and Harrison Burton, saw Byron and Larson battle at the sharp end of the field on a day where all four Hendrick Motorsport entries proved to be fast, even with Chase Elliott's replacement and NASCAR Cup Series rookie Josh Berry finishing in the top 10.

William Byron elaborated on how he and the #24 crew managed to capitalize on the late caution flags with the optimum strategy, appreciating his crew chief Rudy Fugle's late race call for a 2 tire pit stop instead of 4, saying:

"I owe the last couple of week to him, you know, he's done a really good job strategy-wise and execution-wise we've done a good job to put ourselves in those positions on the front row with a shot at the end."

"I owe the last couple of weeks to him." @WilliamByron gives credit to his crew chief Rudy Fugle for calling the winning strategy for the 2nd race in a row.

William Byron's crew chief Rudy Fugle and his call for a 2-tire pit stop were further solidified as the correct decision to make in the final stages of the race as Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick was seen dropping down the order from the front after a late caution and a 4-tire pit stop.

Kyle Larson speaks on battle for the lead with teammate William Byron at Phoenix Raceway

The driver of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and teammate to winner of United Rentals Work United 500, Kyle Larson was another driver who looked set for a trip to Victory Lane this weekend. The Elk-Grove California native was seen leading the race until a late restart saw teammate William Byron pass him for the win.

Elaborating on missing out on a win due to another late-race caution flag for the second week in succession, Larson said:

"I ran William (Byron) up pretty high, I was expecting him to lose some grip. But he did a really good job of holding it to my outside, clearing me down the back. I'm pissed off bout great fight by the team."

Another one gets away for Kyle Larson and the No. 5 team.

The NASCAR Cup Series will be back in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway next weekend for the Ambetter Health 400.

