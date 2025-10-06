“I was questioning life”: Chris Buescher makes feelings clear about his ‘miserable’ Charlotte moment

Roush-Fenway-Keselowski Racing driver Chris Buescher recently competed in the last race of the Round of 12 playoff round at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday, October 5, 2025. Despite a solid top-five finish in the Bank of America ROVAL race, Buescher expressed his mixed feelings on his finish during a post-race interview.

The #17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver had a successful qualifying session for the 109-lap race. He qualified fifth for the main event and completed the 2.28-mile track lap with a best time of 86.48 seconds, reaching a top speed of 94.91 mph. However, Chris Buescher's run was not as smooth as it sounds. He lost a ton of ground in the initial stage of the race and fell multiple spots, ending stage one in P18.

Following that, he began recovering from his loss and finished stage two in P12 between the Kaulig Racing duo. Later in the final stage of the race, the RFK Racing driver switched gears and finished the race among the top five drivers on the grid. During the post-race interview with Wendy Venturini, Chris Buescher expressed his feelings about the race. He stated:

"I don't know right now. It was miserable staying out, I was questioning life. But the strategy gave us an extra set of tires at the end. Not quite enough, but proud of everybody."

Chris Buescher wrapped the 248.52-mile race in P4, securing 33 points. Meanwhile, the Trackhouse Racing non-playoff driver Shane van Gisbergen took home his fifth win of the season in his rookie year.

"They’re pushing me": RFK Racing co-owner admits being pushed by Chris Buescher in the 2025 season

Earlier in April 2025, RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski appeared in a media day ahead of the Jack Link's 500 race. During the pre-race interaction, he got candid about his teammates, Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece, giving him a neck-to-neck battle in the 2025 season.

The former NASCAR Cup Series champion has been witnessing the worst season of his career since his rookie season this year. Keselowski missed the 2025 season's playoffs and has yet to secure a win. He has secured 10 top tens and five top fives in 32 starts this season. Additionally, he has encountered seven DNFs in 2025.

Meanwhile, his teammate Chris Buescher has secured 16 top tens and five top fives in 32 starts. Additionally, he has led 43 laps with an average start of 12.063. On the other hand, Ryan Preece has secured 11 top tens and three top fives. He also led 132 laps with an average finish of 16.438 in the 2025 Cup Series season. Reflecting on his teammate's performance and outshining him, Brad Keselowski told the media:

“They’re pushing me, which is good. I don’t want it to be a one-directional relationship where I was pushing them. Maybe I got a little more than I hoped for (laughing), but I really like the intensity that both of them have. Ryan has brought a level of thoroughness that is very impressive and effort that comes with that. Ryan and Chris are two great race car drivers." (via SpeedwayDigest.com)

The #6 Ford driver ranks 20th in the Cup Series points table with 656 points to his credit. Meanwhile, his teammate Chris Buescher ranks 17th with 822 points, and Ryan Preece sits one spot behind him in P18 with 748 points to his account.

