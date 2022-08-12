"I ran into everything but the hot dog stand" - Kyle Busch on how he has improved his racing at Richmond Raceway

The 2022 NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 this weekend will see Kyle Busch on Richmond Raceway, a track where he has achieved six Cup Series race wins and nine consecutive top-10 finishes, the most among active drivers. The Las Vegas native will look to replicate his strong form on Sunday and also to win the second race of the season.

In a recent interview ahead of Richmond’s race, Busch spoke about his impressive track record at the 0.75-mile-short track but claimed that his start was really bad. Recalling his first Camping World Truck Series experience, he said:

“I don’t know, I started out really bad there. That first Truck Series race there was horrible. I think I ran into everything but the hot dog stand. The next time I went there was with Hendrick (Motorsports) in the Busch Series in 2004 when they first repaved the track, and I ran really well. We were able to win that race, and I led the most laps.”

He continued, saying:

“From that point forward, I feel like I kind of learned or had a sense of what it takes to be fast there and what you need to be able to do to win there. As the years have gone on, the racetrack has definitely aged, it’s definitely gone through some transition, it has lost a lot of grip.”

After Bristol Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch has been described as a Richmond Raceway master due to his outstanding performances on this track. The 37-year-old driver returned to the track this weekend, where he has six wins, 18 top-five finishes, and 26 top-10s in the previous 33 races. The last few races have been quite topsy-turvy for Busch and he will look to make a comeback at one of his favorite tracks.

“Richmond is getting a little trickier” – Kyle Busch on Richmond Raceway

Kyle Busch went ahead and spoke about what it takes to get around at 0.75-mile, Richmond Raceway. He feels the track is getting trickier and while racing it looks like the asphalt is kind of getting older, the way cars are running.

Busch said:

“Richmond is getting a little trickier, it seems like, just with the asphalt kind of getting older and the way the cars are. The consensus at Richmond is, of course, just trying to get your car to turn, but also having really good forward bite. You have to be able to get off the corners at Richmond.”

Catch Kyle Busch at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C