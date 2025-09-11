"I really buy into the concept of it": Tony Stewart to expand NHRA racing footprint with Elite Motorsports alliance

Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) and Elite Motorsports have announced a wide-ranging alliance in the NHRA, uniting their resource pool to create stronger sales, marketing and hospitality. The move gives both teams opportunities to attract sponsors and compete across multiple classes in the NHRA Drag Racing Series.The partnership links Tony Stewart’s Top Fuel and Funny Car program with Elite’s expansive Pro Stock, Mountain Motor Pro Stock, Pro Mod and Competition Eliminator efforts. For Stewart, the decision was straightforward.&quot;Our partnership with Elite Motorsports and Richard Freeman and his group is unique. It’s taking all of our assets that we have with TSR and Elite Motorsports … and creating a situation where we have a lot to offer partners and potential partners down the road. We will be pooling our assets together and working together to try to fund these race cars. This is a unique strategy that Richard came up with, but I really buy into the concept of it,&quot; he said in a team statement.Elite Motorsports already operates the largest professional drag racing team in NHRA competition. Their roster includes Pro Stock standouts Erica Enders, Jeg Coughlin Jr., Troy Coughlin Jr., Aaron Stanfield, Greg Stanfield and the Cuadra family team, along with a Mountain Motor Pro Stock program led by Mike Coughlin. Royce Freeman handles Competition Eliminator duties, while Mason Wright competes in Pro Mod.TSR, meanwhile, fields Matt Hagan in Funny Car and Tony Stewart himself in Top Fuel, after stepping into the seat in 2024 for his wife, Leah Pruett. With the new alliance, both organizations can now present one of the most complete hospitality and sponsorship portfolios in the sport.Elite team owner Richard Freeman underlined the importance of that scale:&quot;This alliance just makes so much sense. Tony and I have become good friends, and we’ve realized that we’re a lot alike. We have similar visions and share a desire to build basically a super team that can offer our partners the most and best options. Taking care of the brands and people we have and being able to offer opportunities for those relationships to grow … that’s really what it’s about.&quot;By combining their operations, Elite Motorsports and Tony Stewart Racing are creating stability for their current rosters while broadening their marketing reach. The agreement also comes just days after Elite Motorsports finalized the purchase of Josh Hart’s Top Fuel operation, a move that signals its entry into the nitro ranks for the first time.Elite Motorsports set to join Tony Stewart in Top Fuel ranksTony Stewart (Right) and Jeg Coughlin Jr of Elite Motorsports at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals. Source: GettyTony Stewart is in his second NHRA season and has already established himself as a contender in Top Fuel. Driving the No. 14 TSR Dodge dragster, he has already won the 2025 Regular Season title and currently leads the standings with 2,114 points with victories in Las Vegas and Chicago.Elite Motorsports, despite its dominance across Pro Stock and other classes, has never fielded a Top Fuel car. Richard Freeman confirmed that it is about to change, with the purchase of Josh Hart’s program closing later this year.&quot;We’ve talked about this for a long time, even bought a Top Fuel car in the past with the hopes of getting into nitro, but it didn’t play out. Now it feels like the right time. We are actively pursuing sponsorships and partners but also looking for the right people and team to run the program once we are fully funded. It’s going to happen, and I’m excited about the possibilities,&quot; he said (via NHRA).While no driver has been announced for the new Elite Top Fuel effort, the acquisition gives the organization a direct path into NHRA’s most visible class. It also ensures that Elite can now compete alongside Tony Stewart, not just in Pro Stock and Pro Mod, but also in nitro competition.As for Hart, the two-time U.S. Nationals winner has confirmed his desire to sell, while leaving his 2026 driving plans open. The outcome of that decision will be one to watch as Elite finalizes its Top Fuel lineup.