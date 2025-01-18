“I remember hunting my first deer on my grandfather’s lap”: Richard Childress’ grandson relives childhood amid continuance with partner of 27 years

Richard Childress' grandson, Austin Dillon, felt nostalgic as he revisited a childhood memory following a deal with Richard Childress Racing's partner of 27 years, Bass Pro Shops. The brand is renowned for its high-quality adventure gear and has partnered with the North Carolina-based outfit since 1998.

RCR fields two full-time Cup Series entries- the #8 Chevy piloted by two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and the legendary #3 Chevy, fielded by Austin Dillon. While Busch's sponsors include Rebel Bourbon, Lucas Oil, and more, Dillon's ride has extended its partnership with Bass Pro Shops.

Moreover, Winchester, the near-160-year-old American brand specializing in shooting sports gear has inked a deal to back Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s iconic #3 Chevy. Both sponsors will collectively take care of 17 races, and Dillon will be seen donning a camouflage paint scheme to symbolize the importance of protecting natural resources for enjoying the outdoor life.

Trending

That said, Dillon went down memory lane, recalling the first time he hunted.

"Bass Pro Shops has supported me throughout every step of my career, and to have Winchester aboard our No. 3 Chevrolet this season will be a special addition. I remember hunting my first deer on my grandfather’s lap at the at the age of seven. Now, I’m able to experience the outdoors with my family and children, and pass down the American values of hunting, fishing, and supporting conservation," Dillon said via Jayski.

Expand Tweet

It's worth mentioning that the RCR driver is an avid hunter and regularly shares about his adventures on social media

Richard Childress makes his feelings known following Bass Pro Shops and Winchester deal

The #3 RCR Chevy is among the most iconic rides in NASCAR, courtesy of legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr., who claimed six of his seven Cup Series titles and 67 of his 76 Cup wins in the car. He rode the car until his tragic demise at the 2001 Daytona 500.

However, after Earnhardt's death, Richard Childress waited until over a decade when his grandson entered his rookie season at the 2014 Daytona 500. Since then, no one but Dillon has carried the #3 Chevrolet's legacy.

Now, it's been more than a decade of continuous running of the #3 Chevy. With the continuation of Bass Pro Shops and the arrival of Winchester, Childress expressed his feelings about the sponsors' role in conserving the environment to sustain the allure of outdoor activities.

"Bass Pro Shops has been a longtime supporter of RCR and Austin, and we are excited to have Winchester join the fold this season on the No. 3 car. Everyone in this great country has the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful outdoors, making memories that you’ll never forget. Together we will continue to spread the mission of conservation to ensure future generations have that same ability," Richard Childress said via Jayski.

Notably, Dale Sr.'s only Daytona 500 win came in 1998, the same season Bass Pro Shops joined Richard Childress Racing as an associate sponsor of the #3 Chevy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback