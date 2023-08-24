“I had a roof to put on my mother’s house”- Dale Earnhardt Jr. learns about Dale Earnhardt’s hidden talent from his vintage rookie year article

NASCAR fans can't seem to get enough of the late great Dale Earnhardt and Dale Jr., his son can never cease to amaze fans with 'The Intimidator's' stories.

Earnhardt Jr. recently gave fans exactly the kind of content they want from the former driver. He shared a hidden talent of his late father on a recent episode of his popular podcast, The Dale Jr. Download available on Dirty Mo Media.

Dale Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt dived into the nitty-gritty details of the Earnhardt household as a family surrounding racing, looking at one of his father's old articles. Yes, Dale Earnhardt wrote articles published in newspapers during his rookie season in NASCAR.

The article uncovered a well-known fact about the man, the myth, the legend in the sport. Hailing from a humble background and having no monetary backing whatsoever, Earnhardt Sr. was a guy who did not like to take no for an answer on the racetrack. The late great driver also was known to be pretty resourceful and handy with tasks that one might assign to others, say a carpenter.

As Dale Jr. read through his father's article, he uncovered how his father was the reason his grandmother had a roof on her house. Uncovering the rather feel-good and wholesome moment, the article read:

"I tried to take a little time off around Easter weekend. I never was totally relaxed. I had one big thing staring me right in the face. I had a roof to put on my mother's house. If I had to be a carpenter, I'd starve to death. Up and down those dang ladders, half-inch sheets of plywood are heavy. I don't ever want to roof another house."

Dale Jr. added another little anecdote from his father Dale Earnhardt's life after he read the article, saying:

"Joe Whitlock, who probably helped him write this article, had a tree in his backyard he wanted cut down and Dad goes over there and cuts it down. I mean he would do anything."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister uncover their father Dale Earnhardt's experience living on water

In the same segment of Dirty Mo Media's The Dale Jr. Download, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt went over another piece of writing by their late father, Dale Earnhardt. This time, 'The Intimidator' was seen writing about his experience living on water as Dale Jr. read:

"I recently moved into a place on Lake Norman and that's been keeping me busy. I'm really intrigued by the place. I've never lived on water before."

Kelley Earnhardt replied:

"This sounds funny. Somebody can't make that up, they couldn't ghost write that."

Kelley Earnhardt bursting into laughter as her brother talks about their dad are the kinds of moments fans are able to connect and appreciate Dale Jr.'s efforts on his podcast.