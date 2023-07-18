"I sat in Turn 1 with my mom": Martin Truex Jr. reminisces childhood memories with brother Truex post-Loudon win

Martin Truex Jr. emerged victorious at the NASCAR Crayon 301 race, leaving the New Hampshire Motor Speedway with his head held high.

Following the race, during an on-track interview, Truex Jr. was reminded of an old photograph capturing a cherished childhood memory. The picture featured a young Martin Jr., alongside his brother, sitting in the grandstands, eagerly watching their father race on the iconic track.

Reflecting on the significance of this memory after his recent triumph, Martin Truex Jr. revealed the sentimental value it holds for the Truex family.

Truex Jr. expressed, "It's a lot. It's a big part of that." He fondly recalled the details of the snapshot, mentioning, "I sat in Turn 1 with my mom, and my little brother was drinking (milk) out of the bottle. So I mean, we were young, maybe 12, 13, maybe 14, whatever."

The Joe-Gibbs Racing driver went on to explain that the New Hampshire Motor Speedway was the first major racetrack he visited with his father, witnessing Cup cars and Busch cars in person for the very first time. Consequently, the track holds a special place in their hearts and has become an integral part of their shared history.

Martin Truex Jr. grateful towards his team

While expressing his joy and gratitude for the recent victory, Martin Truex Jr. acknowledged the significance of winning at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He remarked:

"Being able to win KNN and being able to win the Busch series, this one's been eluding me for a long, long time."

The NASCAR Cup Series win at this track had long been a goal he aspired to achieve. Truex Jr.'s triumph marked a meaningful milestone in his career and a realization of a cherished dream.

In addition to his personal achievement, Truex Jr. took a moment to appreciate his team's exceptional efforts.

Recognizing the collective dedication and hard work that goes into achieving such victories, Martin Truex Jr. acknowledged his fortune in being able to drive for such an exceptional team.

He exclaimed, "Just really, really happy, really thankful, and can't say enough about my team, man. They're incredible."

The NASCAR Crayon 301 victory at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway not only fulfilled a long-standing aspiration for Truex Jr., but it also highlighted the power of cherished memories and familial bonds. The track represented a pivotal chapter in his life, a place where his passion for racing was ignited.

With his triumphant win, Truex Jr. etched his name further into the annals of racing history while simultaneously honoring his own personal narrative.

As Martin Truex Jr. continues his racing career, the memories of sitting in Turn 1 with his mom and watching his father race will remain close to his heart.