“I was in shock”: Rick Hendrick shares raw reaction on watching William Byron emerge victorious in wild Daytona 500 finish

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick opened up about his reaction on watching his team's driver, William Byron, claim the 2025 Daytona 500 victory. The HMS driver defended his crown against all odds and clinched the win in the recently concluded race at Daytona International Speedway.

While the drivers and fans waited for the race to resume after the delay caused by rain, Rick Hendrick flew back home. Although NASCAR did its best by moving the race up an hour to avoid inclement weather, it barely succeeded.

The rain delayed the race for over three and a half hours, but once it started, drivers raced for a full 200-lap. Byron ended up winning the race for the second consecutive season. Hendrick, who was at home at the time, recalled how he watched the #24 driver seal the victory at the iconic track.

"I was in shock too because I had no idea what's going on," Hendrick told Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports in a recent interview. "Then I saw him come out of the corner and said, 'we're gonna win this thing. Anyway, it's just, I've been leading this race before get wrecked a bunch and just never over to do it. Over and over."

"But I guess I was just a little nervous because it was just the last lap. I mean, you just, you know you're just holding your breath and what I do, every time there's a wreck like that, I look for my cars. Where did they come out? The other side? Or they spinning in the grass and you're so tensed, just trying to survive in the race," he added. (0:05-1:02)

Byron triumphed at this very track in 2024 as well, and this was his 14th career Cup Series victory. Thanks to the win, Byron qualified for the 2025 playoffs.

William Byron let his feelings known following magnificent Daytona 500 victory

Following his victory at the Daytona International Speedway, an ecstatic William Byron shared his thoughts. Speaking to the media after the race, the #24 driver stated that winning the race back-to-back wasn't just "luck."

William Byron lifts the Harley J. Earl Trrophy after winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Imagn

“It’s not all luck to win twice in a row," Byron told Fox Sports in the post-race interview. "It’s obviously really special. It’s an amazing race, and obviously a lot of crazy racing out there tonight and just a lot of pushing and shoving.”

Byron started the race from fifth place and was nowhere in contention for the win in the final lap until Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric tussled and wrecked each other for the lead of the race. The HMS driver saw the opportunity, steered clear of the wreck, and went on to win the race in style.

