“I was spiraling, my confidence was completely gone”: Hailie Deegan bravely opens up about her recent performances

In the dynamic world of motorsports, few names capture the spotlight quite like Hailie Deegan. At just 22 years old, Deegan has been a focal point of discussions every time she has graced the racetrack, marking her presence as one of the few women competing in the adrenaline-fueled domain of racing.

As a driver for ThorSports Racing in the Craftsman Truck Series, Deegan's journey has been a mix of triumphs and tribulations.

In an exclusive conversation with NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace on the Kenny Wallace Show, Deegan recently courageously delved into her recent struggles and her determination to reignite her racing career.

Addressing her recent performances, Hailie Deegan candidly admitted:

"Two to three weeks ago, I felt like I was going in a downward spiral. When you aren't doing good in racing, at least in having those results."

The young driver revealed that the pressure to perform wasn't just limited to her desire for personal success. The stark reality of motorsports is that success isn't solely measured by talent and growth; it's often quantified by visible results.

"With that though, it becomes like 'What if the sponsors are getting unhappy?' Obviously, it makes it tougher to get new sponsors if I do want to move up to Xfinity, which I do. It makes it harder to find new sponsors when those results aren't there," Deegan added.

Unfazed by the spotlight, Hailie Deegan's honesty extended to acknowledging her struggle with waning confidence.

"Plain and simple, people look at that end result number, and don't see whether you're getting better or not. With that, I just felt like I was spiraling and my confidence was completely gone," she admitted.

The weight of doubt and self-questioning began to cast a shadow on her belief in her own abilities. Deegan confessed:

"I started questioning myself of like, 'Can I really do this? Do I have it in me to go to that next level? Do I have the ability to?'"

A past coach helps out Hailie Deegan

In a pivotal moment, the 22-year-old turned to a trusted resource from her past — her driving mental coach.

Recalling her earlier days when she was achieving victories in off-road racing, the Craftsman Truck Series driver highlighted the instrumental role her coach played in cultivating her confidence.

"He helped me out when I was winning in the off-road stuff. He helped me build so much of my confidence back in the day. I definitely wasn't cocky back in the day, but I did not lack confidence," she said.

Engaging in a process of self-discovery and introspection, Deegan shared with Kenny Wallace that her collaboration with her mental coach has begun to rekindle her sense of self-assuredness.

"I think that working with him, that's definitely even now started to help my confidence," Deegan affirmed.

As Hailie Deegan continues to navigate the realm of motorsports with renewed confidence, she stands poised to conquer the racetrack, solidifying her status as a rising star in the world of motorsports.