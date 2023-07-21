Kenny Wallace explains what happened to him in the SRX race

Returning for the second race of the 2023 season, the Camping World SRX Series saw Xfinity Series winner Kenny Wallace amongst a host of other drivers racing on Thursday night.

Wallace became one of the part-time drivers to compete in the series, with somewhat of a tougher race than expected for the 59-year-old. After Denny Hamlin won the season opener at the same track last week, series full-timer Ryan Newman managed to visit victory lane along with Daniel Suarez and Marco Andretti in P2 and P3.

Speaking on his own race and the troubles he faced with his equipment during the event, Kenny Wallace explained his outing in a video he posted on Twitter.

"I guess if something sh*tty was to happen it was gonna be to me but I can handle it so I'm glad it happened to me," he said. "The throttle linkage from the time I was here, it is located down on the floorboard and the rod was unscrewing itself the whole damn time. I'm like 'I can't keep up with these people, maybe I should quit'. The throttle finally just fell off, so the whole time I was having less and less wide open."

Kenny Wallace @Kenny_Wallace

THANK YOU @SRXracing and ALL the incredible HARD CORE race fans at @StaffordSpeedwy 4:56 am at the airport.THANK YOU @SRXracing and ALL the incredible HARD CORE race fans at @StaffordSpeedwy pic.twitter.com/YBZ6s2w0yZ

Wallace further added how he felt after repairs were made to his machine and stated:

"They fixed it. I went back out there and I was all over their a** and I was like 'Hey, I can drive!'. Then just took it easy because they were wrecking just so many cars and I didn't wanna be the guy."

Kenny Wallace set to return to the SRX Series next month

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, Kenny Wallace, will be returning to the Camping World SRX Series next month after his debut in the series this week.

Running in the back of the pack due to issues with his car's throttle linkage, the 56-year-old seems to be geared up to put on a good show in August.

The next SRX event is set to be held on a dirt surface at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri. Watch out for the usual SRX suspects along with the likes of part-time drivers in the series as the series visits its second track of the season.