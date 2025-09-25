“I started to look things differently”: Rodney Childers opens up on the ‘dream scenario’ that sealed a major deal with Dale Earnhardt Jr. 

On Wednesday, September 24, former Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Rodney Childers sat down with Motorsports.com for an interview following his major career announcement. During the interview, Childers talked about how he got the opportunity that led to his 'dream scenario.'

Ad

Childers spent most of his NASCAR career with the former Cup Series team Stewart-Haas Racing. During his tenure with the team, he worked with Kevin Harvick and helped him win his only Cup Series title over a decade ago in 2014. Following the cessation of SHR after the 2024 season, Childers joined hands with Spire Motorsports and worked with Justin Haley in nine races before leaving the team.

After that, Rodney Childers reunited with Kevin Harvick in the CARS Tour and teamed up with young talent Landen Lewis. The duo has gathered four wins this season and is leading the championship. However, this was not enough for the former SHR crew chief. He wants to be a part of the big leagues. Following that, Childers took up the opportunity of working for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on that, the new crew chief of the #1 JRM Chevy told the media house (via Motorsports.com):

“For me, the last couple of months, I just started to look at things differently. I always felt like I needed to prove something and needed to win more Cup championships or the Daytona 500 but then I realized there is more to life than that."

Ad

“I opened myself up to talking to some Truck Series teams about some opportunities and that caught Dale by surprise. He asked me, ‘do you really not have anything lined up, yet’ and I told him where I was at and then he told me about Connor and Carson and it was just a dream scenario," he added.

Ad

Rodney Childers will work with Connor Zilisch and Carson Kvapil in the 2026 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, and the duo will share the #1 Chevy. Kvapil competes full-time for JRM, and the new move will make him a part-time driver next season.

“I can still do it better than the most”: Rodney Childers got candid about being on the sidelines

Earlier this season, Rodney Childers shared his honest take about being on the sidelines for too long. He posted on X claiming to work 'better than most.'

Ad

Childers worked with Kevin Harvick, Josh Berry, and Justin Haley before he joined the CARS Tour. In his career, the crew chief has secured 40 wins in the Cup Series and a championship title in 2014.

Rodney Childers wrote a congratulatory message for Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe after his Darlington win, where a fan asked him if he missed the Cup Series action.

Recalling his Cup Series tales, Childers wrote:

"I miss competing, yes every single day. I miss being a leader like I was good at. I know I can still do it better than most, and I’m more determined now than ever.. But if no one is willing to take a chance in the cup garage, I’ll win in whatever I do… He has a plan.."

After commanding Justin Haley's #7 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the Cup Series, Rodney Childers took his leave from the team. Following his exit, Ryan Spark took command of Haley's ride, and currently, the #7 team ranks 30th in the Cup Series points table with 476 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.