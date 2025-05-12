“I still miss you”: Kyle Petty remembers son Adam 25 years after his tragic passing

Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty commemorated the death anniversary of his son Adam on Monday. In an X post, Petty made his feelings known about the loss of his son after 25 years, saying he still misses him every day.

Adam Petty, grandson of seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty, was 19 when he passed during a Busch Series practice session at New Hampshire International Speedway on May 12, 2000. He suffered a basilar skull fracture after hitting the wall at about 130 mph in the family-owned #45 Chevrolet.

To this day, Kyle Petty still finds it hard to deal with the tragic loss of Adam, who was the sport's first fourth-generation driver. He wrote on X:

"Every May 12 is hard. This one has been really hard. It’s been 25 years today and I still miss you every day."

Adam Petty may be a fourth-generation driver, but he hadn't raced against his father in NASCAR. The 2000 DirecTV 500 at Texas Motor Speedway race was supposed to be their first time sharing the track, but the matchup didn't fall through.

While the young Petty secured the 33rd starting position, his old man didn't qualify. Unfortunately, he exited the contest on lap 215 due to a mechanical issue. As a result, he didn't get to race against his father, who subbed in for Elliott Sadler 14 laps later after the latter suffered a bruised shoulder.

When Adam Petty made the Texas race, he only wished to earn the respect of the veteran Cup drivers. Although the 19-year-old planned to give lead cars an easy pass around him, he still hoped to finish in the top 25.

Kyle Petty driving the #45 Dodge in the 2008 NASCAR season - Source: Imagn

Ultimately, the young Petty aimed to join the Cup Series grid in the 2001 season. Instead, Kyle Petty ran the #45 car until his retirement in 2008.

"This is personal": Kyle Petty on Kaulig Racing's Darlington tribute paint scheme for Adam

Last month, Kyle Petty shared his thoughts on Kaulig Racing's Darlington throwback paint scheme honoring his late son, Adam. He expressed excitement over the tribute, saying the livery on Daniel Dye's #10 Chevrolet was personal.

In a press release from the Welcome-based outfit, the former NASCAR driver said:

"I’m really excited that Daniel is running Adam’s paint scheme at Darlington, because this is personal."

The paint scheme was made even more personal, considering Petty was a long-time friend of Daniel Dye's father, Randy.

"Daniel’s dad, Randy, and I have been friends for most of my life. Just as Randy watched Adam come along and chase his dreams, I’ve been front row to watch Daniel chase his. With Daniel driving Adam’s paint scheme, those two dreams come together," he added.

Daniel Dye driving the #10 Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway - Source: Getty

The #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet paid homage to Adam Petty's colorful No. 45 Spree scheme from 1999. Dye took the car to a 17th-place finish after starting 7th at the 'Track Too Tough to Tame'.

