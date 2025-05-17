“I stuck my part”: Brad Keselowski speaks his mind after securing NASCAR All-Star Race pole

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Brad Keselowski was recently featured in an interview ahead of the NASCAR All-Star race this weekend. Keselowski secured the pole position for the upcoming non-point-paying race, and during the interview, he gave his crystal-clear thoughts on the same.

The RFK driver has been struggling since the beginning of the 2025 season. This season ranks among the worst seasons of his Cup Series career. Moreover, Keselowski's teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece have been performing much better than him this season. Also, the governing body opted for a unique method for the qualifying session featuring three laps and a mandatory four-tire pit stop.

Following the new rules, multiple drivers sped on the pit road, derailing their runs. However, Brad Keselowski came out stronger than ever in the qualifying session and claimed his first pole position of the 2025 season. Reflecting on his position for the first heat race on Sunday, the RFK driver shared his thoughts on secruing the same (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

"It doesn't hurt. Being on the pole feels really good, especially to win the pole by that much. It's just a total team effort. This event, this format, pushes you to your limits from a driver perspective, team perspective, and pit crew. I stuck my part. That felt really good. I knew I stuck the entry. I was like, 'That's gonna be good if it's not a speeding penalty. And then on the exit I was like, I may have left a little on the table."

"It was really hard to tell, but it all came together for just an excellent run. The pit crew, they didn't try to be heroes. They just gave me a really solid stop, and Jeremy Bullins and the team gave me a car that was pretty fast, and, like I said, they just gave me the ball and said, 'Go play'. And that's what we did," he added.

Brad Keselowski completed his qualifying session with a best time of 87.363 seconds and a top speed of 77.264 mph. He was nearly a second ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell. The million-dollar prize pool race is scheduled for Sunday, May 18. FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM will broadcast the race at 5 PM ET for the global audience.

"They’re pushing me": Brad Keselowski shared his thoughts on his teammates outperforming him this season

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski was featured in a media day availability ahead of the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in April 2025. During the interview, the driver shared his thoughts on his teammates outperforming him in the 2025 season.

The #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver has had one of the worst seasons of his career since his rookie year in 2010. Despite 12 starts in the season, the RFK driver has yet to secure a top-ten finish. Meanwhile, his teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece have been solid this season.

Preece secured four top-tens and one top-five finish this season, gathering 251 points. On the other hand, Buescher has secured six top-ten and one top-five finish in 12 starts. Reflecting on their solid performance, Brad Keselowski stated (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

“They’re pushing me, which is good. I don’t want it to be a one-directional relationship where I was pushing them. Maybe I got a little more than I hoped for (laughing), but I really like the intensity that both of them have."

The #6 Ford driver ranks 33rd on the Cup Series points table with a mere 148 points. Meanwhile, his teammates #60 Mustang driver, ranks 15th with 251, and the #17 driver ranks 24th.

