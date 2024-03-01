"I would be super butthurt" - Alex Bowman responds to Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s claims on HMS driver's Daytona 500 disappointment

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman came excruciatingly close to winning one of NASCAR's crown jewel events this season. The 2024 Daytona 500 saw Bowman compete for a chance to visit victory lane at the famed tri-oval as teammate William Byron managed to pip him to the finish line.

The race ended under controversial circumstances, with the governing body having to clarify how the ultimate winner was decided. However, it did not matter to Bowman as he managed to come second as the 500-mile-long race was decided based on when the final caution flag was waved.

Despite the circumstances, Bowman recently spoke about how he coped with the disappointment, especially coming off the back of a dismal 2023 campaign. The #48 Chevrolet Camaro driver elaborated in an interview with Bob Pockrass:

"For me, if it wasn't a teammate, I would be super butthurt still but seeing how good it was just for the company, it's going to be disappointing forever until we win a Daytona 500 but at the same time it was great for the company."

Replying to Bob Pockrass's question on whether he believed Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s reaction to a prior interview, Bowman seemed focused on bouncing back in 2024. The regular-season opener indicated that as well.

"Sneezing sucked" - Alex Bowman describes what a broken back feels like

Speaking to Bob Pockrass on the injury that plagued Alex Bowman's 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Bowman seemed nonchalant about the gravity of his injuries.

Highlighting his eagerness to return to form this year, the Hendrick Motorsports driver explained the pain levels he endured last year and elaborated in an interview:

"Honestly, it wasn't awful unless you moved wrong. Sneezing sucked, that was one of those wrong movements. Didn't feel good by any means. I don't think it's ever going to feel 100%."

Watch Alex Bowman compete during NASCAR's visit to Sin City this weekend. The third race of the 2024 Cup Series season will kick off at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday, with the Pennzoil 400 going live from the track at 3:30 pm ET.